Voting for the next European Parliament concludes: Official results will be announced later in the evening on Sunday after polling stations across the EU close. Officials from several countries have reported that voter turnout has been higher than the last election in 2014.

The biggest multi-country election in the world: It comes after four days of voting, where over 350 million people from 28 countries are eligible to vote.

Some context: The election has been described as a pivotal moment for the EU as it confronts the threat of nationalists and populists across the continent, and as the drawn-out Brexit process continues to dominate the political agenda.