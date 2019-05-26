Some key takeaways from the European election 2019 results

What's happening: Results are still rolling in after the European elections, the biggest multi-country election in the world.

What are the big takeaways: Turnout was up across the continent, the center-right, center-left groupings lost seats and Euroskeptic parties did well in Italy, Sweden, Hungary and Poland but fell short of a surge across the region.

Why was the vote such a big deal: In the lead up, the election had been described as a pivotal moment for the European Union as it confronts the threat of nationalists and populists across the continent.