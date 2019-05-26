European elections results 2019
Some key takeaways from the European election 2019 results
The results of the European elections revealed some unexpected outcomes on Monday as the full picture from the world's biggest multi-country vote became clearer.
Here are some of the key takeaways:
- Traditional centrist parties took a drubbing, with the so-called Grand Coalition -- which consists of the center-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) bloc and the center-right European People's Party (EPP) -- losing more than 70 seats and its majority in the EU parliament.
- In the UK, the Brexit Party, led by arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage, took home 31.71% of the vote. This is almost equivalent to the vote share of the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats combined and reflects growing dissatisfaction with traditional UK parties.
- Spain's Socialist party recorded another strong performance following a general election win in late April, winning 32.84% of the vote.
- The Green Party alliance posted its strongest ever performance in European elections, winning 70 seats and taking 9.32% of the vote -- a rise from 2014 when they took 50 seats.
Knives and daggers: UK papers react
UK newspapers have reacted to the EU election results by splashing the "humiliating" result as "voters turn against" the Conservative and Labor Party, while calling Nigel Farage's Brexit Party surge an "emphatic victory."
The Times said Farage's win had sent the Tories and Labor party "into meltdown" while the Daily Mail said the Brexit Party's success had plunged a "dagger" into the Conservatives, with a picture of Farage and the clear favorite to become Theresa May's successor, Boris Johnson.
"Farage plunges dagger ... as civil war breaks out over PM front-runner's No Deal stance. Knives out for Boris," it wrote.
The Daily Telegraph called Farage's win a "humiliation for Tories" and points out that as the Brexit Party surged, the Conservatives and Labor lost ground, and the Liberal-Democrats gained seats, Britain is more "polarized" than ever before.
While the tabloid, the Daily Express, led with the splash "Now give us the Brexit we voted for!"
Voter turnout across the 28 EU countries
Voter turnout was much higher this year than ever before, the European Parliament has revealed.
In total there was a turnout of 50.82%, up from 42.61% in the previously election in 2014.
Take a look at the full country breakdown below:
Germany sees 13.3% rise in voter turnout
Voter turnout in Germany was significantly higher than in the previous European election, reaching 61.4% compared to 48.1% during the 2014 ballot, according to preliminary results shared by the German government.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), suffered sharp swings away as voters turned towards the Greens -- which clinched second place.
According to Monday's preliminary results, CDU came in top with 22.6%, a drop from the 30% it gained in 2014.
The Greens saw their support rise to 20.5% from 10.7%, while the SDP fell to 15.8% from 27.3% in 2014.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party also made gains with 11% compared to 7.1% in the last vote.
The final results in Germany will be presented later on Monday.
Le Pen win 'not a failure for Macron,' government spokesperson says
France's European election results were “a disappointment for us” but they're "not a failure for Macron,” French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told BFMTV on Monday.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s La République En Marche, which gained 22.41% of the votes, was bested by Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, with 23.31%.
Ndiaye told the French broadcaster that "the fight is ahead of us,” but added that Macron would not dissolve the National Assembly nor would French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resign.
She added that on a European level, La République En Marche "will undoubtedly work with the greens,” which posted its strongest ever showing in European elections by taking 9.32% of the vote, according to provisional results.
Farage's Brexit Party to participate in future UK elections
Off the back of his success in the European elections, Nigel Farage said his newly-formed Brexit Party will stand in the next UK general elections -- whenever they will be.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today program, Farage said the Brexit Party would contest all 650 seats with a full manifesto. "The work begins today," he said.
