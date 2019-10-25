Autopsies begin on 39 victims found in Essex truck container
UK Home Office was warned two years ago that border force had staffing issues, Chancellor says
The UK Home Office was warned two years ago that there were staffing problems at east coast ports, Chancellor Sajid Javid told the BBC according to Britain's PA news agency.
"I couldn't tell you about staffing particularly at Purfleet, I don't have that detail," Javid said.
"But I can tell you that, during the last year, certainly the year that I was at the Home Office, there was a significant increase in the number of Border Force officers."
Context: The truck, which was carrying the 39 victims on board, arrived at Purfleet in England on Wednesday at 1:00 a.m. CET (12 a.m. BST).
Candlelight vigil for truck victims held
A candlelight vigil was held Thursday outside the UK Home Office for 39 people found dead in a truck in Grays, Essex.
CNN spoke to mourners gathered at the vigil. Here's what they said:
Amos Kyahurwa, 40, is from Uganda. He fled his country because he was being persecuted and came to the UK to seek asylum.
“I was disowned by my own parents because of my sexuality. When I heard the news yesterday, I felt so sad. l cried inside my heart for those who lost their lives. It was very difficult for me to come to the UK. I was chased, beaten up, insulted.”
Weyman Bennett, co-convenor of "Stand Up to Racism" and joint secretary of Unite Against Fascism.
“We send our condolences to the victims’ families. We stand in horror for how these people have died. Human beings are treated less than a tin, this is the problem. No human being is illegal, everyone has the right for a decent life. Refugees are welcome here in the UK, asylum seekers are welcome here.”
Juliet Kipling, a volunteer at "Safe passage," a charity for unaccompanied child refugees.
"I’m sad about the people found dead yesterday and I’m angry that many people have to take those routes, that they at risk of being trafficked, exploited because of their vulnerability. The Home Office and the government need to keep these safe routes open. In the event of a no-deal Brexit there’s a risk of those routes are closed and that children in the process of family unification may be dropped and won’t have that process completed. We need an assurance from our government now, that whatever happens with Brexit that these safe and legal routes won’t be closed down."
Ulrika Schmidt, a teacher and Amnesty International activist.
“I’m here because I’m shocked and saddened by the news of those 39 people who lost their lives in a lorry. It is important to make a stand so that this kind of news doesn’t normalize. We lost count of how many people died in the Mediterranean, trying to find a safe place. I think that it’s terrible. We have to assert that all of these people fleeing and using dangerous methods to try and find a safe place, are people like you and me and should enjoy the same human rights: we have to stand up for their rights.”
Why would people from China, the world's second-biggest economy, risk their lives to enter the UK?
Little has been publicly revealed about who the victims were, and how and why they came to be transported across the world in what is believed to be a refrigerated truck.
But one question has perplexed many: why would citizens from the world's second-biggest economy travel -- either voluntarily or under duress -- to the UK in such a way?
The numbers:
- Nearly 10 million of the international migrant population of 258 million are Chinese citizens, according to the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) -- making China the fourth-largest country of origin for international migrants.
Who is migrating?
- There is an assumption that migrants are often the poorest in society, seeking low-skilled employment or fleeing from terror. But this is not always true, especially for Chinese migrants.
- Typically, migrants traveling to Europe or the US are not the "poorest of the poor" because they require significant resources to move -- whether they are migrating legally or illegally, Natalia Banulescu-Bogdan, an associate director of MPI's International program, told CNN.
Fourth-most common origin for victims of modern slavery in the UK
- According to the UK government's 2018 annual report on modern slavery, China is the fourth-most common country of origin for victims of modern slavery in the UK, behind the UK itself, Albania and Vietnam. In 2017, 293 potential victims of modern slavery in the UK were reported to originate from China, the government said.
Trafficking and smuggling
- According to the Migration Policy Institute, Chinese citizens have migrated for many reasons over the years, including political repression, the one-child policy and a desire to study abroad.
- But the methods to leave can vary significantly. "The opportunities that are available are not available equally for all citizens and this is also where smuggling and trafficking comes in, particularly with human trafficking," Banulescu-Bogdan said.
Read more about why Chinese nationals are risking their lives, here:
China says identity of victims still being confirmed
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said the 39 bodies that were discovered in a refrigerated lorry in Essex have yet to be identified as Chinese at this time.
"The British police expressed that the identity of the victims is still being verified. It is not yet possible to confirm whether they were Chinese nationals," spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
"We hope that the British side will confirm the identity of the victims as soon as possible, find out the truth, and severely punish the criminals involved in the case."
The spokesperson added that consular officials from the Embassy in China are working closely with UK authorities and that British police are "still in the process of verification."
When asked by CNN about the possibility of Chinese citizens being illegally trafficked, the question was rebuffed by the spokesperson.
"Chinese people have gained an unprecedented level of gratefulness, safeness, fulfillment and happiness over the past, over the past seven decades," Hua replied.
"If you look around the globe you will find more and more foreign friends wishing to work, study and holiday in China even more they hope live in China for a long time, so I think this is not an appropriate question for you to raise here."
First victims transported to hospital for identification
The first 11 victims who were found in a container truck on Wednesday were transported to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford -- about a 45-minute drive from where the truck was being held in a secure location -- where they are undergoing post-mortem examinations and identification, Essex Police said in a statement on Thursday.
They added, “the process of victim recovery under the DVI (disaster victim identification) process is likely to take some time."
Police said it was "being done in liaison with HM Coroner and we continue to ensure the dignity of the victims is our primary consideration."
What we know about the Essex truck deaths
A murder investigation has been launched after 39 bodies were found in a container at the back of the truck, at an industrial park in Grays, Essex, on Wednesday.
Here's what we know about the investigation:
- The suspect: On Wednesday, 25-year-old Northern Irish truck driver, Mo Robinson, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said Thursday that the suspect remained in custody and confirmed that three properties were searched in County Armagh.
- Victims identified: All 39 people found dead inside the container are believed to be Chinese nationals, UK police said Thursday. The cause of death of the eight women and 31 men has yet to be established, Essex police said in a statement.
- Chinese officials are en route: In a statement, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Chinese embassy staff had traveled to the scene "to verify relevant information." The Chinese embassy in Belgium has also "demanded" a "comprehensive investigation" by Belgian police, according to a statement. The embassy "attaches high importance to the report that bodies of 39 Chinese nationals were found in a truck in the UK," it wrote.
- The container's origins: Police believe the container came from Belgium into England early Wednesday morning, while the truck that transported it is believed to have originated in Northern Ireland.