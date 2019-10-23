Deputy chief constable Pippa Mills has just briefed reporters for the first time since news emerged of 39 bodies found inside a container of a truck in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Mills described the incident as an "absolute tragedy" and said that officials had not been able to identify the individuals or where they may have come from at this stage.

"The identification of the victims remains our number one priority," she said, adding that it could be a lengthy process. Mills appealed to the public to come forward with any information.

She also said it was a "complex scene" with authorities working to follow lines of inquiry.