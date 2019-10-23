Authorities at the scene in Essex, southeast England.
39 bodies found in truck container in Essex
Essex Police deputy chief constable Pippa Mills will be reading a statement on the incident at 11:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET) at Grays police station, according to department's press office.
UK PM "receiving regular updates" on progress of investigation into truck deaths
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was "appalled" by the death of 39 people in the back of a truck in Essex, southeast England.
Here's the full statement from UK officials on deaths inside lorry
UK Police have issued a statement after the discovery of 39 bodies inside a truck container in southeast England on Wednesday morning.
UK Home Secretary "shocked" by container deaths
British Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a tweet Wednesday she was "shocked and saddened" by the incident in southeast England, where 39 people have been found dead in the back of a truck, including one teenager.
39 bodies found dead inside a truck container in southeast England
UK authorities have launched a murder investigation in southeast England after 39 people -- including a teenager -- were found dead in a truck container at an Essex industrial park.
Officials are following a working theory that the vehicle originally came from Bulgaria and entered the UK over the weekend.
"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement.
A 25-year-old Northern Irish truck driver has been arrested "on suspicion of murder," Essex Police have said.