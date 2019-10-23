Essex investigation after 39 bodies found in truck container
Irish leader promises investigation if truck passed through country
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told Ireland's parliament Wednesday the incident in southeast England was a “tragedy" before promising to "carry out any investigations that are necessary if it's established the truck passed through Ireland.”
Earlier a spokesperson for Irish police told CNN it was "monitoring the developing investigation in the UK and will provide every assistance possible."
Here's what we know so far
UK police have confirmed 39 people were found in a truck in an industrial estate east of London. The investigation has only just gotten underway but here's what we know:
- When the bodies were discovered? Local police were called to the scene at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, by ambulance services shortly before 1.40 a.m. local time on Wednesday. It is unclear who alerted the ambulance personnel. Emergency services pronounced all 39 people dead at the scene.
- Who are they? Preliminary signs point to 38 adults and one teenager, Essex Police said in a statement. "At this stage we have not identified where the victims are from or their identities," Pippa Mills, Essex Police Deputy Chief Constable, said a short while ago.
- The truck came from Bulgaria: Police have said they believe the truck entered the UK through the Welsh port of Holyhead over the weekend. The route has been described as an unusual but some haulage industry experts have suggested this may have been in a bid to dodge stricter border checks at Calais and Dover.
- One man has been arrested: A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the police statement added.
BREAKING: Police provide update on investigation
Deputy chief constable Pippa Mills has just briefed reporters for the first time since news emerged of 39 bodies found inside a container of a truck in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Mills described the incident as an "absolute tragedy" and said that officials had not been able to identify the individuals or where they may have come from at this stage.
"The identification of the victims remains our number one priority," she said, adding that it could be a lengthy process. Mills appealed to the public to come forward with any information.
She also said it was a "complex scene" with authorities working to follow lines of inquiry.
Politicians react to incident on Twitter
In the wake of the tragic discovery in Essex this morning, several UK lawmakers are taking to social media to convey their condolences.
Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party wrote:
Anna Soubry, leader for the Independent Group for Change, urged people to avoid speculation and allow authorities to conduct their investigations.
What's happening at the scene now
Aerial footage from the scene in the industrial park in southeast England shows the truck, where 39 bodies were found, behind a taped cordon.
One tent has been erected at the rear of the vehicle and officers in white jumpsuits can be seen walking around the site. A second tent has been pitched up in front of the truck with police vehicles parked nearby.
Investigators are working to track the truck's movements
Part of the line of inquiry for UK authorities is working out where the truck came from and how it ended up in an industrial park east of London.
Local police have said that they believe the truck originated from Bulgaria and that it entered Britain through the Welsh port of Holyhead over the weekend. A regular ferry service connects Holyhead with the Irish capital of Dublin.
"If the lorry came from Bulgaria, getting into Britain via Holyhead is an unorthodox route,” Seamus Leheny, Northern Ireland policy manager for the Freight Transport Association (FTA) told PA news agency.
"People have been saying that security and checks have been increased a places like Dover and Calais, so it might be seen as an easier way to get in by going from Cherbourg or Roscoff, over to Rosslare, then up the road to Dublin.
"It's a long way around and it'll add an extra day to the journey,” Leheny added.
Local lawmaker tweets reaction to tragic incident
Following the discovery of 39 bodies inside a truck container in southeast England, local lawmaker Jackie Doyle-Price called the situation "sickening" in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
Coming up: Police statement
Essex Police deputy chief constable Pippa Mills will be reading a statement on the incident at 11:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET) at Grays police station, according to department's press office.
UK PM "receiving regular updates" on progress of investigation into truck deaths
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was "appalled" by the death of 39 people in the back of a truck in Essex, southeast England.