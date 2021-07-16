At least 165,000 people are currently without power in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, authorities told CNN, which has made it difficult to account for missing people.

''[In] some places phone lines are still down and reception is difficult. We do hope that people will get in touch with a relative, work colleague or friend to let them know they are fine," Ulrich Sopart, a police spokesman in the city of Koblenz, told CNN, adding that "overall we are concerned that a large number of people remains missing."

Power supply facilities belonging to Westnetz utility company, include local substations and transformer stations, are also affected, spokeswoman Sarah Schaffers told CNN.

For safety reasons, the facilities have been shut down.

The Eifel region, the Rhine-Sieg district on the left bank of the Rhine, the Rhine-Bergisch district and parts of the Bergisches Land region are especially affected.

''All available colleagues from Westnetz are on duty to check systems and restore supply if possible," Schaffers said.