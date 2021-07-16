A business owner is pumping water out of his premises, following the damage inflicted by the flooding Geul river in Valkenburg on July 16. Sem van der Wal/ANP/Getty Images

Many residents in the Netherlands’ Limburg province have been allowed to return home Friday morning, after tens of thousands were told to evacuate overnight as the Meuse River -- or “Maas” in Dutch -- approached its high-water mark.

All residents in South Limburg, except for those from Valkenburg, have been told that they can return home, that region's safety board said Friday.

At the same time, many residents in North Limburg were still being advised to leave their homes as of 7 a.m. local time. "If you stay in your home, we cannot guarantee that we can offer you help when needed," that region's safety board said on Twitter.

The Meuse's high-water mark was reached in Maastricht in the 3 a.m., according to the Dutch Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management. The peak was somewhat lower than expected, at 3,300 cubic meters per second, compared to the predicted 3,700.