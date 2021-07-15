World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Covid-19 latest

live news

Live

Deadly flooding in Europe

Live Updates

Deadly flooding in Europe

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:44 a.m. ET, July 15, 2021
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
28 min ago

Here's how German and EU officials are responding

From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin, Barbara Wojazer in Paris and Sharon Braithwaite in London

Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert offered the chancellors' condolences to the families of victims.

''I am shocked by the disaster that so many people in the flood areas have to endure. My sympathies go out to the families of the dead and missing,'' he tweeted.

Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia and the Conservatives' candidate to succeed Merkel, visited the region on Thursday.

"We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures, on European, federal and global levels, because climate change isn't confined to one state," Laschett said.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she is deploying more military personnel to the severe weather disaster in the west and southwest.

"The Bundeswehr is helping quickly and without complications in Hagen and Ahrweiler with currently 300 soldiers,'' she tweeted.

In neighboring Belgium, at least six people died in the floods that hit the southern region of Wallonia, CNN affiliate RTBF reported Thursday, citing the magistrate on duty at the Verviers prosecutor’s office and the governor of the Liège province.

These people died after heavy rain impacted the region, RTBF also said.

France has offered to help and sent 40 firefighter-rescuers to Belgium, the French interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Thursday.

The European Union activated the civil emergency response mechanism to help areas of Belgium affected by floods, the EU Commission said Thursday in a statement.

"Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Germany you can count on the EU’s help to face these dramatic floods. My thoughts are with the victims of these tragic events and with all who will have to rebuild what they have lost. I want to thank all rescue teams for their invaluable help and relentless efforts," EU Council president Charles Michel tweeted Thursday.

31 min ago

Belgium's Wallonia region is one of the worst-affected

From Barbara Wojazer in Paris and Sharon Braithwaite in London

People stands in a flooded street following heavy rains in Liege, on July 15.
People stands in a flooded street following heavy rains in Liege, on July 15. Bruno Fahy/AFP/Getty Images

The southern region of Wallonia in Belgium, that borders with the German region of North-Rhine Westphalia, is one of the worst affected by the floods.

The floods have disrupted the national railway network, Infrabel, which has interrupted traffic in the French-speaking south of the country, the company announced Thursday in a news release.

“Given the scale of the disruptions, and to ensure we are not putting the clients or the rail staff at risk, Infrabel took the decision to interrupt traffic on a large for of Wallonia,” CEO of Infrabel Benoit Gilson said in the release.

“Once the situation will be under control, Infrabel will assess the damages, set up its priorities and carry out all necessary actions towards a safe resumption of the traffic,” Gilson added.

France has offered to help with the flooding and sent 40 firefighter-rescuers to Belgium, the French interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Thursday.

The local government of Wallonia said that floods are "dramatically" impacting a high number of citizens.

"The government of Wallonia is constantly monitoring the evolution of the situation,” it said Wednesday in a news release, recommending that the population uses extreme caution given the weather forecast.

43 min ago

Merkel says floods in Germany are "a catastrophe"

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

German chancellor Angela Merkel said she is "shocked" by the news of the deadly floods that have hit some parts of her country and called it a “catastrophe.”

“Here in Washington, my thoughts are also always with the people in our homeland,” Merkel said at a press conference on Thursday, ahead of a meeting with US President Biden. “Peaceful places are going through a catastrophe in these hours, one can say a tragedy. Heavy rainfall and floods are very inadequate words to describe this -- it is therefore really a catastrophe.''

She added: "I am shocked by the news that has reached me from the places that are now completely under water in which the people in greatest need climbed on the roofs of their houses and hopefully will be saved."

Merkel acknowledged and thanked the many countries that have expressed solidarity with Germany and offered to help.

“I mourn for those who have lost their lives in this catastrophe — we do not yet know these numbers but there will be many,” she added. 

The German Chancellor went on to say the focus is currently on the rescue and immediate response to those affected by the floods, but added that she was in close contact with her country’s finance minister, Olaf Scholz, to work on a strategy for longer-term financial aid to help with recovery.

58 min ago

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to address the flooding during her US tour

The news of at least 40 people dying in Germany due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains comes as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on her last likely visit to Washington, DC, in her term.

She is expected to address the flooding during a press conference that she will hold alongside President Biden, the fourth US President she has met in her time as German Chancellor.

38 min ago

Western European flooding leaves at least 46 dead

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany on Thursday, July 15.
Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany on Thursday, July 15. (Michael Probst/AP)

At least 46 people have died due to severe flooding in western Europe, caused by what experts described as the heaviest rainfall in a century.

The death toll in the severe flooding in Germany has risen to 40, according to police, with dozens unaccounted for.

Six people have also died in Belgium, bringing the total death toll from the recent flooding in the region to 46.

Up to 70 people are missing in Germany after flash floods swept across western and southern parts of the country, causing buildings to collapse, police said Thursday. Luxembourg and the Netherlands are also affected. 

''In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,'' Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service (DWD) spokesman, told CNN. He added that "in some areas we've seen more than double the amount of rainfall which has caused flooding and unfortunately some building structures to collapse.''