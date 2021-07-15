World
Deadly flooding in Europe

Live Updates

Deadly flooding in Europe

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:42 p.m. ET, July 15, 2021
59 min ago

Italy sends search and rescue team to support Belgium amid severe flooding

From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite

Italy has sent support to Belgium after its southern region of Wallonia was hit by severe floods on Thursday, the Italian Civil Protection agency said in a statement.

Both personnel and vehicles that are used in rescue operations have been dispatched, the agency said, after a request for international assistance from the European Commission.

“A team made up of personnel from the Civil Protection Department and the National Fire Brigade has already reached Liège to ensure the necessary coordination with local authorities,” the agency added.

“In the next few hours, a C-130 flight of the Italian Air Force will depart from Venice” carrying “personnel and vehicles specialized in search and rescue in flood conditions,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, tomorrow a Defense helicopter will reach Belgium to support the search for the missing.”

1 hr 34 min ago

At least 41 people have died in Germany after severe flooding in several states

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

A view of flooded area after severe rainstorm and flash floods hit western states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany on July 15.
A view of flooded area after severe rainstorm and flash floods hit western states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany on July 15. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

At least 41 people have died as the result of severe flooding in Germany, according to local police, with dozens still unaccounted for. 

The death toll in northern Rhineland-Palatinate has risen to 19, police in Koblenz told CNN Thursday night. 

In Germany's most populous state of North-Rhine Westphalia police told CNN that at least 20 people have died, including two firefighters. 

2 hr 1 min ago

French rescue workers arrive in Belgium to provide assistance

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio

Workers from France’s Civil Protection Agency have arrived in the Belgium province of Liege to assist with recovery and rescue efforts as the region is hit by massive floods.

“Rescuers from the instruction and intervention unit of the [French] Civil Protection carry out the first reconnaissance operations,” the French Civil Protection agency said in a post on Twitter, shortly after their arrival. “They will be joined this evening by firefighters, divers and lifeguards.”

France was one of the countries that volunteered help to both Belgium and Germany after heavy downpours caused massive floods over the past few days.

1 hr 29 min ago

Acting mayor of Liege, Belgium, tells residents to evacuate

From CNN’s James Frater and Barbara Wojazer

Flooding in Liege after heavy rainfall, Thursday, July 15.
Flooding in Liege after heavy rainfall, Thursday, July 15. (Anthony Dehez/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

The acting mayor of the Belgian city of Liege, Christine Defraigne, has called on residents to evacuate or to take shelter if they are unable to leave. 

“The water level will rise to about one meter fifty. Therefore, we ask the inhabitants who can leave the city to do so, particularly those who live on the banks of the Meuse,” Defraigne told Belgium media on Thursday.

“If this is not possible for them, we ask them to take refuge on the upper floors, on the first floor at minimum, and to take water and food," she said adding that she hoped the situation would calm down in a few hours.

Defraigne also said that no one should be going into Liege at the time and that the peak of the floods had not been reached yet. 

Videos posted on social media showed police cars driving through Liege, broadcasting her message to the city’s residents on speakers.

2 hr 34 min ago

Extreme rainfall totals in Germany show more than a month's worth of rain fell in hours

From CNN's Brandon Miller

People look at a destroyed railway crossing and damages caused by the floods of the Volme river on Thursday in Priorei in western Germany.
People look at a destroyed railway crossing and damages caused by the floods of the Volme river on Thursday in Priorei in western Germany. (Sascha Schuermannn/AFP/Getty Images)

Extreme rainfall totals were observed on Wednesday into Thursday morning across much of western Germany and the Benelux region, with the German provinces of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate seeing the highest rainfall totals. Widespread swaths of these provinces saw 24-hour rainfall totals between 100-150 mm (3.93 to 5.9 inches), which represent more than an entire month’s worth of rainfall in this region.

Cologne recorded 154 mm (6 inches) of rainfall in only 24 hours ending Thursday morning, which represents nearly double its monthly average for July of 87 mm (3.45 inches).

Locally heavier downpours resulted in extreme flash-flooding. In Reifferscheid, Germany, an incredible 207 mm (8.1 inches) of rain fell in only 9 hours, according to the European Severe Weather Database. 

What caused so much rain? The extreme rainfall was the result of a slow-moving area of low pressure, which allowed a conveyor belt of warm and moist air to fuel powerful thunderstorms and bring heavy, long-lasting rainfall, according to the German national weather service, DWD.

Intense rainfall rates are becoming more common in the warming climate, as warmer air can hold more water vapor that is available to fall as rain.

“These kind of high-energy, sudden summer torrents of rain are exactly what we expect in our rapidly heating climate,” Hannah Cloke, a professor of Hydrology at the University of Reading, said. 

“The fact that other parts of the northern hemisphere are currently suffering record-breaking heatwaves and fires should serve as a reminder of just much more dangerous our weather could become in an ever-warmer world,” Cloke added.

2 hr 31 min ago

Water quality in Belgium's Wallonia region is undrinkable in some cases, supplier says

From CNN’s James Frater in London and Vasco Cotovio in Lisbon

A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday.
A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday. (Valentin Bianchi/AP)

The water supplier in Belgium’s Wallonia region, the SWDE (Societé Wallone des Eaux) has advised its customers not to drink water if it comes out of the tap cloudy, after floods in the country overwhelmed water collection points and affected water quality.

SWDE said in a statement Thursday that the floods caused water to rush into some collections points and alter the quality of water.

The company went on to say that in a multitude of cases, its teams had been able to implement alternative solutions to ensure continued water supply but that it hadn’t been possible to do so in all cases. The company advised customers to be cautious.

“In networks affected by dirty or cloudy water, tap water cannot be used for food even when boiled,” the company warned. “We recommend for use limited to the basic sanitary needs (WC) and for personal hygiene if the water is slightly cloudy.”

2 hr 58 min ago

UK ready to assist Europe flood response, prime minister says

From CNN's Sarah Dean

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country stands ready to assist Europe's recovery effort after severe flooding on the continent left dozens dead.

“Shocking to see the devastating flooding across Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium,” Johnson tweeted.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected. The UK is ready to provide any support needed in the rescue and recovery effort,” he added.

3 hr 25 min ago

Here's how German and EU officials are responding

From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin, Barbara Wojazer in Paris and Sharon Braithwaite in London

Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert offered the chancellors' condolences to the families of victims.

''I am shocked by the disaster that so many people in the flood areas have to endure. My sympathies go out to the families of the dead and missing,'' he tweeted.

Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia and the Conservatives' candidate to succeed Merkel, visited the region on Thursday.

"We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures, on European, federal and global levels, because climate change isn't confined to one state," Laschett said.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she is deploying more military personnel to the severe weather disaster in the west and southwest.

"The Bundeswehr is helping quickly and without complications in Hagen and Ahrweiler with currently 300 soldiers,'' she tweeted.

In neighboring Belgium, at least six people died in the floods that hit the southern region of Wallonia, CNN affiliate RTBF reported Thursday, citing the magistrate on duty at the Verviers prosecutor’s office and the governor of the Liège province.

These people died after heavy rain impacted the region, RTBF also said.

France has offered to help and sent 40 firefighter-rescuers to Belgium, the French interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Thursday.

The European Union activated the civil emergency response mechanism to help areas of Belgium affected by floods, the EU Commission said Thursday in a statement.

"Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Germany you can count on the EU’s help to face these dramatic floods. My thoughts are with the victims of these tragic events and with all who will have to rebuild what they have lost. I want to thank all rescue teams for their invaluable help and relentless efforts," EU Council president Charles Michel tweeted Thursday.

3 hr 29 min ago

Belgium's Wallonia region is one of the worst-affected

From Barbara Wojazer in Paris and Sharon Braithwaite in London

People stands in a flooded street following heavy rains in Liege, on July 15.
People stands in a flooded street following heavy rains in Liege, on July 15. Bruno Fahy/AFP/Getty Images

The southern region of Wallonia in Belgium, that borders with the German region of North-Rhine Westphalia, is one of the worst affected by the floods.

The floods have disrupted the national railway network, Infrabel, which has interrupted traffic in the French-speaking south of the country, the company announced Thursday in a news release.

“Given the scale of the disruptions, and to ensure we are not putting the clients or the rail staff at risk, Infrabel took the decision to interrupt traffic on a large for of Wallonia,” CEO of Infrabel Benoit Gilson said in the release.

“Once the situation will be under control, Infrabel will assess the damages, set up its priorities and carry out all necessary actions towards a safe resumption of the traffic,” Gilson added.

France has offered to help with the flooding and sent 40 firefighter-rescuers to Belgium, the French interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Thursday.

The local government of Wallonia said that floods are "dramatically" impacting a high number of citizens.

"The government of Wallonia is constantly monitoring the evolution of the situation,” it said Wednesday in a news release, recommending that the population uses extreme caution given the weather forecast.