Italy sends search and rescue team to support Belgium amid severe flooding

Italy has sent support to Belgium after its southern region of Wallonia was hit by severe floods on Thursday, the Italian Civil Protection agency said in a statement.

Both personnel and vehicles that are used in rescue operations have been dispatched, the agency said, after a request for international assistance from the European Commission.

“A team made up of personnel from the Civil Protection Department and the National Fire Brigade has already reached Liège to ensure the necessary coordination with local authorities,” the agency added.

“In the next few hours, a C-130 flight of the Italian Air Force will depart from Venice” carrying “personnel and vehicles specialized in search and rescue in flood conditions,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, tomorrow a Defense helicopter will reach Belgium to support the search for the missing.”