World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Covid-19 latest

live news

Live

Deadly flooding in Europe

Live Updates

Deadly flooding in Europe

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:18 a.m. ET, July 15, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
16 min ago

Merkel says floods in Germany are "a catastrophe"

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

German chancellor Angela Merkel said she is "shocked" by the news of the deadly floods that have hit some parts of her country and called it a “catastrophe.”

“Here in Washington, my thoughts are also always with the people in our homeland,” Merkel said at a press conference on Thursday, ahead of a meeting with US President Biden. “Peaceful places are going through a catastrophe in these hours, one can say a tragedy. Heavy rainfall and floods are very inadequate words to describe this -- it is therefore really a catastrophe.''

She added: "I am shocked by the news that has reached me from the places that are now completely under water in which the people in greatest need climbed on the roofs of their houses and hopefully will be saved."

Merkel acknowledged and thanked the many countries that have expressed solidarity with Germany and offered to help.

“I mourn for those who have lost their lives in this catastrophe — we do not yet know these numbers but there will be many,” she added. 

The German Chancellor went on to say the focus is currently on the rescue and immediate response to those affected by the floods, but added that she was in close contact with her country’s finance minister, Olaf Scholz, to work on a strategy for longer-term financial aid to help with recovery.

31 min ago

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to address the flooding during her US tour

The news of at least 40 people dying in Germany due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains comes as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on her last likely visit to Washington, DC, in her term.

She is expected to address the flooding during a press conference that she will hold alongside President Biden, the fourth US President she has met in her time as German Chancellor.

11 min ago

Western European flooding leaves at least 46 dead

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany on Thursday, July 15.
Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany on Thursday, July 15. (Michael Probst/AP)

At least 46 people have died due to severe flooding in western Europe, caused by what experts described as the heaviest rainfall in a century.

The death toll in the severe flooding in Germany has risen to 40, according to police, with dozens unaccounted for.

Six people have also died in Belgium, bringing the total death toll from the recent flooding in the region to 46.

Up to 70 people are missing in Germany after flash floods swept across western and southern parts of the country, causing buildings to collapse, police said Thursday. Luxembourg and the Netherlands are also affected. 

''In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,'' Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service (DWD) spokesman, told CNN. He added that "in some areas we've seen more than double the amount of rainfall which has caused flooding and unfortunately some building structures to collapse.''