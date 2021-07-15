World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Covid-19 latest

live news

Live

Deadly flooding in Europe

Live Updates

Deadly flooding in Europe

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 4:11 p.m. ET, July 15, 2021
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
26 min ago

At least 49 dead from severe floods in Germany

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday July 15, after it was flooded by the high waters of the Kyll river.
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday July 15, after it was flooded by the high waters of the Kyll river. (Sebastian Schmitt/dpa/AP)

Authorities in Germany say that at least 49 people have been found dead as a result of the flash floods that swept through parts of the country.

In North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, 30 people have been found dead, a spokesman for the state government told CNN on Thursday. According to the spokesman, at least 50 people were also injured in the floods.

The number of people missing is still unclear, the spokesman added. 

In Rhineland-Palatinate, at least 19 people were found dead but “that number is expected to rise,” a spokesman for police in Koblenz told CNN on Thursday. According to the spokesman, at 12 p.m. local earlier in the day, 70 people were unaccounted, adding that “that number has changed,” without providing further details. 

1 hr 16 min ago

Dutch city of Maastricht asks residents of 2 neighborhoods to evacuate

From CNN’s James Frater

The Dutch city of Maastricht has called on residents of the Heugem and Randwyck districts to leave their homes "as soon as possible" due to rising water in the river Meuse. 

According to Dutch Statistics Office "Statline," the population of the two neighborhoods is more than 9,000.

"The water in the Meuse is rising rapidly. We expect it to cross the quays at Randwyck/Heugem around 3 a.m," a news release from the city council of Maastricht said. "This means water will end up in the streets and homes."

1 hr 56 min ago

Video shows flooding in Belgian city of Liège

A video from passerby Damien Ernst shows just how devastating the flooding in Liège, Belgium, has been.

More than 40 people are dead in Germany and Belgium following severe flooding in the area, caused by what experts described as the heaviest rainfall in a century.

Watch the video:

2 hr 18 min ago

Russia and Italy send condolences over Europe flooding

From CNN's Zahra Ullah and Sharon Braithwaite

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel “over the tragic consequences of the cyclone that hit the western lands of Germany.”

“The President of Russia asked to convey words of sympathy and support to those who lost their family members and friends as a result of the disaster and wished a speedy recovery to the injured,” a Kremlin statement said.

Italy’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter: “Deepest condolences to the Governments and peoples of Germany and Belgium for the lives lost to the terrible floods. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Italy stands ready to provide any support needed.”

2 hr 19 min ago

Belgium's regional government of Wallonia provides $2.9 billion in emergency aid

From CNN’s Barbara Wojazer

Flooded streets in Verviers, Belgium, after heavy rainfall, Thursday, July 15.
Flooded streets in Verviers, Belgium, after heavy rainfall, Thursday, July 15. (Anthony Dehez/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

The government of Wallonia, Belgium’s French-speaking region particularly impacted by the floods, will provide $2.9 billion (€2.5 billion) in emergency aid, it said in a news release on Thursday. 

The government pledged the money to “finance the logistical support, the material and human means to carry out emergency interventions (cleaning, debris removal, etc.)"

“The situation in Wallonia is dramatic. Floods of an unprecedented severity are currently impacting our region,” the release added.

2 hr 54 min ago

Italy sends search and rescue team to support Belgium amid severe flooding

From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite

Italy has sent support to Belgium after its southern region of Wallonia was hit by severe floods on Thursday, the Italian Civil Protection agency said in a statement.

Both personnel and vehicles that are used in rescue operations have been dispatched, the agency said, after a request for international assistance from the European Commission.

“A team made up of personnel from the Civil Protection Department and the National Fire Brigade has already reached Liège to ensure the necessary coordination with local authorities,” the agency added.

“In the next few hours, a C-130 flight of the Italian Air Force will depart from Venice” carrying “personnel and vehicles specialized in search and rescue in flood conditions,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, tomorrow a Defense helicopter will reach Belgium to support the search for the missing.”

3 hr 29 min ago

At least 41 people have died in Germany after severe flooding in several states

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

A view of flooded area after severe rainstorm and flash floods hit western states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany on July 15.
A view of flooded area after severe rainstorm and flash floods hit western states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany on July 15. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

At least 41 people have died as the result of severe flooding in Germany, according to local police, with dozens still unaccounted for. 

The death toll in northern Rhineland-Palatinate has risen to 19, police in Koblenz told CNN Thursday night. 

In Germany's most populous state of North-Rhine Westphalia police told CNN that at least 20 people have died, including two firefighters. 

3 hr 56 min ago

French rescue workers arrive in Belgium to provide assistance

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio

Workers from France’s Civil Protection Agency have arrived in the Belgium province of Liege to assist with recovery and rescue efforts as the region is hit by massive floods.

“Rescuers from the instruction and intervention unit of the [French] Civil Protection carry out the first reconnaissance operations,” the French Civil Protection agency said in a post on Twitter, shortly after their arrival. “They will be joined this evening by firefighters, divers and lifeguards.”

France was one of the countries that volunteered help to both Belgium and Germany after heavy downpours caused massive floods over the past few days.

3 hr 23 min ago

Acting mayor of Liege, Belgium, tells residents to evacuate

From CNN’s James Frater and Barbara Wojazer

Flooding in Liege after heavy rainfall, Thursday, July 15.
Flooding in Liege after heavy rainfall, Thursday, July 15. (Anthony Dehez/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

The acting mayor of the Belgian city of Liege, Christine Defraigne, has called on residents to evacuate or to take shelter if they are unable to leave. 

“The water level will rise to about one meter fifty. Therefore, we ask the inhabitants who can leave the city to do so, particularly those who live on the banks of the Meuse,” Defraigne told Belgium media on Thursday.

“If this is not possible for them, we ask them to take refuge on the upper floors, on the first floor at minimum, and to take water and food," she said adding that she hoped the situation would calm down in a few hours.

Defraigne also said that no one should be going into Liege at the time and that the peak of the floods had not been reached yet. 

Videos posted on social media showed police cars driving through Liege, broadcasting her message to the city’s residents on speakers.