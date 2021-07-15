At least 49 dead from severe floods in Germany

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday July 15, after it was flooded by the high waters of the Kyll river. (Sebastian Schmitt/dpa/AP)

Authorities in Germany say that at least 49 people have been found dead as a result of the flash floods that swept through parts of the country.

In North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, 30 people have been found dead, a spokesman for the state government told CNN on Thursday. According to the spokesman, at least 50 people were also injured in the floods.

The number of people missing is still unclear, the spokesman added.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, at least 19 people were found dead but “that number is expected to rise,” a spokesman for police in Koblenz told CNN on Thursday. According to the spokesman, at 12 p.m. local earlier in the day, 70 people were unaccounted, adding that “that number has changed,” without providing further details.