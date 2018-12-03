Renowned nature broadcaster Sir David Attenborough addresses world leaders.

“Right now we’re facing a man-made disaster on a global scale, our greatest threat in thousands of years: climate change,” he says.

In the weeks leading up to COP24, the UN asked members of the public to send their thoughts on climate change. Attenborough is there to represent the people.

“I am only here to represent the voice of the people to deliver our collective thoughts, concerns, ideas and suggestions,” he says.

“The people have spoken. Leaders of the world you must lead. If we don’t take action the collapse of our civilizations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon.”

