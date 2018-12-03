COP24 climate conference, as it happens
UN chief sets out the scale of the climate challenge
Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, says “Climate change is running faster than we are and we must catch up sooner rather than later before it is too late.”
Speaking at the opening of COP24 he highlights just how much needs to be done.
G20 commits to Paris Agreement – US reiterates decision to withdraw
At the weekend, G20 leaders agreed on a statement that includes a section on climate, saying that signatories to the Paris climate accord reaffirm the agreement “is irreversible and commit to its full implementation, reflecting common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in light of different national circumstances.”
“We will continue to tackle climate change, while promoting sustainable development and economic growth,” the document reads.
But a separate clause puts the United States alone, saying it “reiterates its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, and affirms its strong commitment to economic growth and energy access and security, utilizing all energy sources and technologies, while protecting the environment.”
How much has been achieved since the Paris Agreement?
Climate author Mark Lynas paints a stark picture of the world's commitment to the Paris Agreement and efforts to tackle global warming.
This will be a big issue on the agenda at COP 24.
Read his opinion article here:
Why the Paris Agreement won't save us from climate change
Climate protests
On Sunday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels as part of the "Claim the Climate" march.
This followed similar climate protests in London, Berlin and Cologne, all urging delegates meeting at COP24 to set more ambitious targets to limit carbon emissions.
Climate conference in Poland's coal capital
COP 24 is happening in Katowice. It's a small city right in the middle of Silesia, one of the biggest coal-producing regions in Europe.
80% of Poland's electricity comes from coal power.
You can read more about it here:
What to watch out for today at COP24
Today we'll see the official opening ceremony, and what's known as the "high-level segment for heads of state and government."
It's notable that the heads of the world's biggest carbon-emitting countries won't be speaking today.