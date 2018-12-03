Message from space: "There is no planet B"

The UK and Poland launch “Driving Change Together” – a global initiative for developing zero-emission transport.

COP24 president Michal Kurtyka said:

"Without zero emission transport, holding the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 degrees C and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees C will simply be impossible. We need to act and we need to act now."

Kurtyka added that the initiative has already secured support from over 30 countries, including Canada, Austria and Japan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the partnership, saying that urgent action is required to reduce emissions from transport, not just to prevent climate change but also to stem air pollution.

He said:

Air pollution is now the fourth-highest cause of death worldwide. Long-term exposure to air pollution contributed to the death of 6.1 million people in 2016. Clearly, we need to prevent this. Clearly, we need to act."

E-mobility for everyone

A World Bank report launched today says that developing countries also stand to benefit significantly from e-mobility.

“New and disruptive technologies such as electromobility hold promise for greenhouse gas reductions, but there are challenges to be solved," said Franz Drees-Gross, World Bank Director for Transport.