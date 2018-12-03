COP24 climate conference: World facing 'greatest threat in thousands of years'
Message from space: "There is no planet B"
European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst sends an emotive appeal to COP24, from the International Space Station.
"I have a unique view of our planet," said Gerst in a video message posted on YouTube. "Up here I see its beauty, its fragility, and also the impact humans make.
"What's in your hands today is no less than the future of our world."
Gerst added:
UK and Poland commit to "drive change together"
The UK and Poland launch “Driving Change Together” – a global initiative for developing zero-emission transport.
COP24 president Michal Kurtyka said:
Kurtyka added that the initiative has already secured support from over 30 countries, including Canada, Austria and Japan.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the partnership, saying that urgent action is required to reduce emissions from transport, not just to prevent climate change but also to stem air pollution.
He said:
E-mobility for everyone
A World Bank report launched today says that developing countries also stand to benefit significantly from e-mobility.
“New and disruptive technologies such as electromobility hold promise for greenhouse gas reductions, but there are challenges to be solved," said Franz Drees-Gross, World Bank Director for Transport.
Day 2: Antonio Guterres - Paris Agreement will "ensure our survival"
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlines the importance of national governments in fighting climate change.
During a briefing on the UN 2019 Climate Summit, due to be held in New York in September, he called on states to raise their ambitions and use summits not just to outline their progress but deliver firm commitments.
“The summit is not an end in itself. It is a tool, a tool to leverage unprecedented ambition, transformation, and mobilization...
"The Paris Agreement is not a piece of paper. It is a historic compact among nations, a compact to ensure our survival.”
Coming to a close ...
Expectations for the conference have been set high, after a united call from world leaders and environmentalists to fight climate change. But we are yet to see what COP24 will achieve.
As Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, said today:
How close are we to peak emissions?
According to the UN Emissions Gap Report 2018, published last week, “global greenhouse gas emissions show no signs of peaking.”
Total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reached a record high in 2017.
The report notes: “While there has been steady progress in the number of countries that have peaked their GHG emissions or have pledged to do so in the future, the 49 countries that have so far done so, and the 36% share of global emissions they represent, is not large enough to enable the world’s emissions to peak in the near term.”
The race to “net zero”
The climate talks are taking place amid calls for more ambition to keep temperatures within 1.5 degrees C of pre-industrial levels.
In October a report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned the planet could reach that level by as early as 2030, based on current levels of greenhouse gas emissions.
Global net emissions of carbon dioxide would need to fall by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reach "net zero" around 2050 in order to keep the warming around 1.5 degrees C.
This chart from the IPCC shows how global temperatures would respond to a sudden and drastic reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Even with immediate action, global temperatures will still overshoot the goal of 1.5 degrees C, but could reduce back to the target over time.
15-year-old climate activist: “Our political leaders have failed us”
This summer, 15-year-old Swedish girl Greta Thunberg refused to go to school and protested outside the Swedish parliament, to draw attention to climate change.
She continues her protest every Friday.
Today at COP24 she met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Speaking at a press conference after, she says:
“I told him that for 25 years countless people have stood in front of UN climate conferences, begging world leaders to stop emissions. But clearly that has not worked, emissions are continuing to rise over and over.
I will not beg the world’s leaders for change. I will tell them that change is coming whether they like it or not.”
Thunberg called on others from her generation to act.
"We have to realize what the older generations have done to us, what a mess they have created... (and) we have to make our voices heard."
Arnold Schwarzenegger: "Our leadership in Washington is a little bit backwards"
Among the world leaders, Arnold Schwarzenegger takes to the podium.
While speaking at the opening ceremony, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen invites the former actor and Governor of California to join him to "give a bit of a pep talk."
Schwarzenegger stresses the importance of local leaders in the US in fighting climate change.
He says:
Because if you look a little bit beyond Washington you will see that it is the states and the cities, it's local governments, that can draw 70% of our emissions. And you will see all the extraordinary work that is going on a state and city level in America."
World Bank to give $200bn to combat climate change
The World Bank Group today announced that it would invest $200bn to support countries taking action against climate change from 2021-25.
Jim Yong Kim, president of World Bank, said the world’s poorest and most vulnerable are at the greatest risk from climate change and he urged the wider global community to follow its lead.
