Champions League: Managerless Bayern Munich looks for boost

We're back! How was last night? Have you recovered? Well if you've finally got your head round the crazy game that was Chelsea vs. Ajax then you're probably looking for your next football fix. Fortunately we have eight more Champions League ties for you tonight including two early games with Bayern and Juventus both in action.

Who to watch We'll be keeping our eyes across all tonight's games with several clubs looking to qualify for the last 16 stage. Paris Saint-Germain can qualify with a win over Club Brugge, while Bayern, Manchester City, Juventus and Atletico Madrid can also make it through. There will also be eyes on Real Madrid which has won just one of its opening three group games. Tonight it hosts Turkish side Galatasaray.

Live scores

Group B: Bayern Munich 0-0 Olympiacos

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow 0-0 Juvenuts

All games kick off at 3 p.m ET unless stated

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge, Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray

Group B: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiakos (12.55 p.m ET), Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham

Group C: Atalanta vs. Manchester City, Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus (12.55 p.m ET), Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid.