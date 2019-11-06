Champions League: Controversy as Aaron Ramsey 'steals' Cristiano Ronaldo goal
Subbed in Moscow
Tonight was the first time Cristiano Ronaldo had been substituted by Maurizio Sarri at Juventus ... and you have to admit it was the right call -- although the Portuguese star doesn't exactly look like he agrees with the decision here.
But everybody was all smiles a few minutes later, as a beaming Ronaldo jumped up from the bench to celebrate Douglas Costa's stunning winner with his teammates.
Ramos makes it 3-0 to Real
It's been a nightmare start for Galatasaray in Madrid.
Sergio Ramos makes it 3-0 from the penalty spot, coolly chipping his effort into the roof of the net.
The penalty came after Toni Kroos was fouled right on the edge of the penalty area.
There was a lengthy VAR break with referee Felix Zwayer taking his time and walking over to the viewing monitor to watch the replay.
Unlike in the English Premier League, officials are encouraged to view the replay on the screen for themselves rather than rely on the officials in the VAR studio.
Despite the delay, Ramos made no mistake. It's 3-0 after just 14 minutes.
Rodrygo at the double for Real
Make that 2-0 to Real Madrid inside the first seven minutes.
Marcelo cross from the left and Rodrygo, who is completely unmarked, steers his header into the far corner.
Easy. Very, very easy.
Real makes perfect start
Well that didn't take long, did it?
Real Madrid needed just four minutes to take the lead against Galatasaray with Rodrygo on target for the home side.
Just what coach Zinedine Zidane would have wanted.
A night to forget for Ronaldo
If looks could kill...
Cristiano Ronaldo looked far from happy after his teammate Aaron Ramsey touched home the Portuguese star's free-kick in the opening minutes of the 2-1 against Lokomotiv Moscow.
Ronaldo, who was attempting to set a new Champions League record by scoring against a 34th different club, was denied after UEFA awarded the goal to his teammate.
To make matters worse, Ronaldo was also subbed off by coach Maurizio Sarri while the game was still level at 1-1.
Douglas Costa's late goal won it for Juventus -- but we're wondering what Ronaldo might say to Ramsey on the flight back to Turin.
Full time: Bayern Munich 2-0 Olympiacos
In the end it wasn't pretty but Bayern gets the job done.
After a tumultuous week at the Allianz Arena following the sacking of Niko Kovac, that will come as a welcome victory.
Bayern has certainly played far better in the past -- and will need to in the future to have any chance in this competition -- but the three points ensure the German champion is the first team to advance to this season's knockout stages.
Hans-Dieter Flick's reign as temporary head coach gets off to the ideal start.
GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-0 Olympiacos
Chance after chance has come and gone for a profligate Bayern Munich side this evening, but finally the German side wraps up the three points.
A cross into the box isn't dealt with by the Olympiacos defense and Ivan Perisic slams the ball into the roof of the net with practically his first touch since coming on.
Bayern is the first side to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
ZZZZ-arriball?
What's happening in the Lokomotiv vs Juventus game I hear you ask?
This tweet might help explain the performance of Maurizio Sarri's side in Moscow so far this evening.
Less 'Sarri-ball' more 'Zzzz-arriball'
Ronaldo off, Dybala on for Juventus
It hasn't been Cristiano Ronaldo's night in Moscow.
The Portuguese star had a goal seemingly taken off him by teammate Aaron Ramsey and now he's been substituted with nine minutes of this contest remaining.
On comes Paulo Dybala, who scored two late goals to secure a 2-1 win in the previous meeting with Lokomotiv a fortnight ago.
Can he be the hero once again?