Champions League: Managerless Bayern Munich looks for boost
Bayern frustrated
Bayern Munich has totally dominated possession inside the opening 30 minutes ... though done very little with it.
Aside from one David Alaba error that almost gifted Olympiacos a goal, the Greek side has barely left its own half -- but so far goalkeeper Jose Sa has only been forced to make one save from Leon Goretzka's long-range shot.
There is a strangely subdued atmosphere inside the Allianz Arena, with the Bayern fans yet to really find their voice.
Liverpool to welcome Seán Cox for City clash
Liverpool has confirmed that it will welcome Seán Cox to Anfield for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.
It will be the first time Cox has watched a game at Anfield since suffering serious injuries after being attacked in Rome in April 2018 while following the club in the Champions League.
Liverpool fans have rallied to support the Cox family with a legends charity match in April raising €748,000 ($828,000) for the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust.
Here's what Liverpool CEO Peter Moore told the club's website:
"We’re delighted to welcome Seán and his family back to Anfield.
“I am sure it will be an emotional return the family; however, the club has worked closely with the Cox family to ensure that their visit is made as easy as possible, and that they are given all the space and comfort that they need.
“The way that our fans have supported Seán and the Cox family is a testament to their commitment to the LFC family, and we know this will be the case again on Sunday.”
Napoli in crisis mode
What is going on at Napoli?
A disappointing run of results, including Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, has heaped more pressure on Carlo Ancelotti and his players.
On Wednesday, the club issued a statement following reports in the Italian media that the players had refused to attend a training camp arranged by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
“With regard to the behavior of the first-team squad on Tuesday night, the club announces that it will do everything in its power to protect its economic interests, assets, image rights and disciplinary interests,” a club statement read.
“The club would also like to make clear that it has entrusted first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti with decision-making responsibility as regards the first-team training camp.
“There will be no more press statements for the foreseeable future.”
Lokomotiv levels against Juventus
It's that man Aleksei Miranchuk once again.
Miranchuk, who scored for the Russian side in Turin a fortnight ago, drags his side level after 14 minutes.
Quite the start in Moscow.
Juventus takes lead in Moscow
Well, that didn't take long did it? Just four minutes actually.
Juventus makes the perfect start against Lokomotiv Moscow but it's a truly horrible goalkeeping error from Guilherme in the home side's goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo's free kick appears set to roll into the goalkeepers arms only for Guilherme to allow the ball to slide under him.
Aaron Ramsey is on hand just to make sure and help the ball over the line.
Was it already over? We're not sure but UEFA has given the goal to Ramsey.
Ronaldo and Juventus aim for last 16
Juventus travels to Russia to take on Lokomotiv Moscow in our other early game this evening.
The Italian giant can clinch qualification for the knockout stages with a win in the Russian capital though it might not prove that simple.
Don't forget, Lokomotiv ran Juventus close in Turin before eventually succumbing 2-1 with Paulo Dybala scoring two late goals.
Juventus currently tops Serie A with nine wins and two draws from its opening 11 games.
In Group D's other game, Atletico Madrid can seal qualification with victory over Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.
Joao Mario: 'They need to sue people, arrest people'
Speaking to CNN earlier this week, Portugal star Joao Mario says authorities need to be taking a tougher stance against racism.
The midfielder starts for Lokomotiv Moscow against Juventus this evening and incidents of racism across Europe, in particular in Italy, have left him exasperated.
The 26-year-old is currently on loan from Italian side Inter Milan and has played more than 60 matches in Serie A.
Mario, who is of Angolan descent, has been part of games where fans have racially abused players.
It's always the same so they need to sue people, arrest people until they understand they need to respect people, all the colors, all the people.
"It's a football game, everyone loves football. In Italy, they love football, so they need to change.
"People need to change in Italy. For me, it's really sad because I used to live there. It even happened to me on the pitch. The police, the government, the mentality in Italy needs to change."
You can read and watch the full interview here.
Two men plead guilty to attempted robbery of Arsenal stars
London's Metropolitan Police confirmed Wednesday that two men had pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil.
CCTV shows the two men -- Ashley Smith and Jordan Northover -- pull up behind Kolasinac on a moped, before pulling a sharp object from a rucksack, threatening the Bosnian international and demanding his watch.
Kolasinac didn't back down and proceeded to fight the two men off.
Chief Inspector Jim Corbett said:
Northover and Smith attempted this brazen robbery after traveling around streets nearby, looking for people to rob.
“Northover didn’t hesitate to draw a weapon when making demands, but he didn’t bargain on being challenged and the pair went away empty-handed. The victim and the people who were visiting him, while unharmed, were shaken by the incident."
Step inside the locker room
Ever wondered what a locker room looks like ahead of a big game? Then wonder no more.
Juventus has invited the world inside its dressing room ahead of its game against Lokomotiv in Moscow.