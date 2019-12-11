Champions League: Manchester City stunned by early Dinamo Zagreb goal
GOAL! Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Manchester City
Manchester City draws level with 10 minutes of the first half left to play ... and Dinamo Zagreb's players are FURIOUS!
The host believes City should have put the ball out of play as it had two players on the ground.
Captain Arijan Ademi confronted Gabriel Jesus as he celebrated his headed equalizer with his teammates, earning a yellow card from the referee.
City will feel it was well within its right to continue, as one of the players injured himself after a scything tackle on Phil Foden.
How UK soccer fans are helping tackle society's 'gaping wound'
There have been contrasting fortunes for Merseyside's top two clubs in recent weeks.
While Liverpool goes from strength to strength, cementing its lead at the top of the Premier League and qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, Everton has been in crisis with the club dispensing with the services of coach Marco Silva.
But while the two could scarcely be further apart on the field of play, Liverpool and Everton have come together to help those in the local community who are struggling.
Here's James Masters' story on how soccer fans, particularly supporters of Liverpool and Everton, have put club colours aside to help tackle the scourge of food poverty.
Dinamo could make history
While qualification to the last 16 as Group C winner is done and dusted for Manchester City, this is still a huge game for Dinamo Zagreb.
The Croatian side has never made it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League ... but that could change this evening.
Coach Nenad Bjelica admitted before the match that this was the biggest game of his managerial career so far.
Only a victory for Dinamo tonight -- combined with a defeat or draw for Shakhtar Donetsk against Atalanta -- will be good enough for a place in the last 16.
And the Croatians have certainly made the perfect start ... as things stand, they're into the knockout stages.
Having your cake and eating it
Well, that was a delicious finish from Daniel Olmo wasn't it?
You know what else was delicious, that piece of walnut and cinnamon cake that we've just been gifted.
It was also vegan, which is always a bonus.
And would you believe it, we even have an article about a vegan football club for you.
You can read all about the world's only vegan football club Forest Green Rovers right here.
GOAL! Dinamo 1-0 Manchester City
Wow!
The host team has stunned Manchester City and the Stadion Maksimir erupts.
Damian Kadzior's whipped cross into the box is met on the volley by Daniel Olmo, who watched the ball over his shoulder and hammers it into top corner.
Could we have a huge Champions League shock on the cards?
Here's how the teams line up
Though Manchester City is already through to the last 16, Pep Guardiola is still fielding a very strong starting XI.
However, such is the depth of this squad, the Spaniard has made eight changes to the side that was shocked 2-1 at home at city rival Manchester United on Saturday.
And this is the Dinamo starting XI:
Dominik Livakovic; Emir Dilaver, Arian Ademi, Jacques François Moubandje, Petar Stojanovic; Dani Olmo, Amer Goyak, Nikola Moro; Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Damian Kadzior
We are off!
We're underway in both games.
Remember, Shakhtar wins and it goes through. If not, well ... let the madness ensue!
Napoli appoints Gattuso
Napoli has acted swiftly to replace Carlo Ancelotti by appointing Gennaro Gattuso as its new head coach.
Gattuso, who played under Ancelotti at Milan, takes over the day after the club secured its place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 4-0 win over Belgian side Genk. As a player Gattuso won the Champions League under Ancelotti when they were together at Milan, beating Liverpool 2-1 in Athens.
Napoli, which is currently seventh in Serie A, faces Parma in its next game on Saturday.
Gattuso, 41, left his role as head coach of Milan in May after failing to secure Champions League qualification.
The former midfielder, who played 468 matches for the club, had two years remaining on his contract.
Milan finished fifth last season, missing out on the Champions League places by just a single point.