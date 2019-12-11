Champions League: Manchester City stunned by early Dinamo Zagreb goal

Manchester City draws level with 10 minutes of the first half left to play ... and Dinamo Zagreb's players are FURIOUS!

The host believes City should have put the ball out of play as it had two players on the ground.

Captain Arijan Ademi confronted Gabriel Jesus as he celebrated his headed equalizer with his teammates, earning a yellow card from the referee.

City will feel it was well within its right to continue, as one of the players injured himself after a scything tackle on Phil Foden.