Champions League: Manchester City hopes to bounce back from shock derby defeat
Napoli appoints Gattuso
Napoli has acted swiftly to replace Carlo Ancelotti by appointing Gennaro Gattuso as its new head coach.
Gattuso, who played under Ancelotti at Milan, takes over the day after the club secured its place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 4-0 win over Belgian side Genk. As a player Gattuso won the Champions League under Ancelotti when they were together at Milan, beating Liverpool 2-1 in Athens.
Napoli, which is currently seventh in Serie A, faces Parma in its next game on Saturday.
Gattuso, 41, left his role as head coach of Milan in May after failing to secure Champions League qualification.
The former midfielder, who played 468 matches for the club, had two years remaining on his contract.
Milan finished fifth last season, missing out on the Champions League places by just a single point.
Three-way scramble in Group C
There's one qualification spot up for grabs in Group C and three teams still in contention.
Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta are all hoping to join Manchester City in the last 16 with the English club having already sealed top spot.
Shakhtar is the team in pole position.
The Ukrainian champion currently sits second in the group on six points following a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.
A win over Atalanta would leave no doubt over its participation in the last 16, but anything less than that could have grave consequences.
That's because if Shakhtar draws, Dinamo could pounce. The Croatian side hosts a City team that has already qualified for the last 16 and is expected to make a number of changes for the contest. Dinamo must win to have any chance of qualifying and then hope Shakhtar slips up. A draw for the Ukrainian side coupled with a Dinamo defeat would suffice for Shakhtar.
For Shakhtar to slip up, Atalanta, the third team chasing that precious qualification spot, will need to produce something special.
The Italian side has managed just one win in the competition so far but could yet qualify if it wins in Ukraine and Dinamo fails to beat City. If Atalanta wins and Dinamo also triumphs, it will be the Croatians that go through.
So unless you're a City fan, it could prove to be quite the night in Group C.
We'll have all the action from Group C kicking off at 12.55 p.m. ET.
State of play: Which teams are already through
Here's a quick refresher for where we stand ahead of Wednesday's games.
We've already got all our group winners but there are still two spots up for grabs in the runners-up pot.
Group winners: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, Red Bull Leipzig, Valencia.
Group runners-up: Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Chelsea.
Can still qualify: Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen.