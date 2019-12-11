Champions League: Manchester City hopes to bounce back from shock derby defeat

There's one qualification spot up for grabs in Group C and three teams still in contention.

Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta are all hoping to join Manchester City in the last 16 with the English club having already sealed top spot.

Shakhtar is the team in pole position.

The Ukrainian champion currently sits second in the group on six points following a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

A win over Atalanta would leave no doubt over its participation in the last 16, but anything less than that could have grave consequences.

Shakhtar's players celebrate after scoring in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City. Oli Scarff/Getty Images

That's because if Shakhtar draws, Dinamo could pounce. The Croatian side hosts a City team that has already qualified for the last 16 and is expected to make a number of changes for the contest. Dinamo must win to have any chance of qualifying and then hope Shakhtar slips up. A draw for the Ukrainian side coupled with a Dinamo defeat would suffice for Shakhtar.

Dinamo Zagreb faces Manchester City in its final group game Sergei Supinsky/Getty Images

For Shakhtar to slip up, Atalanta, the third team chasing that precious qualification spot, will need to produce something special.

The Italian side has managed just one win in the competition so far but could yet qualify if it wins in Ukraine and Dinamo fails to beat City. If Atalanta wins and Dinamo also triumphs, it will be the Croatians that go through.

Atalanta is playing in the Champions League for the first time in its history Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

So unless you're a City fan, it could prove to be quite the night in Group C.

We'll have all the action from Group C kicking off at 12.55 p.m. ET.