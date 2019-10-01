Champions League: Real Madrid looks to bounce back from PSG humiliation

It's back! After its September kick-off, the Champions League returns with no less than eight matches taking place on Tuesday.

Which teams are playing? We'll be keeping a close eye on Real Madrid, as Zinedine Zidane's side looks to bounce back from a big opening day defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Only a win will do for the Frenchman when Los Blancos welcome Club Brugge to the Bernabeu. In the later kick offs, we'll walk you through all the action in arguably the tie of the round, as last season's beaten finalist Tottenham welcomes Bayern Munich to north London.

Live scores: Real Madrid 0-2 Club Brugge, Atalanta 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Full list of fixtures below (games kick off at 3 pm ET unless otherwise stated)

Group A: Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge (12:55pm ET), Galatasaray vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Group B: Red Star vs. Olympiacos, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bayern Munich

Group C: Atalanta vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (12:55pm ET), Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Group D: Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid