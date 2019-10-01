Champions League: Real Madrid looks to bounce back from PSG humiliation
What a save
Club Brugge is really being tested here but Simon Mignolet is certainly doing his bit.
The keeper pulls off a wonderful save to prevent Raphael Varane's bullet header hitting the back of the net.
You feel it won't be the last save he makes tonight.
We're as confused as you, Karim
Karim Benzema, so far unable to get into the game, looks on with a bewildered look on his face.
A penny for the Frenchman's thoughts?
Chances for Madrid
That was almost the equalizer.
Madrid work the ball well and Luka Modric fires a shot just wide of the post. Madrid is probing but Club Brugge continues to look dangerous on the break.
The Croatian's strike is swiftly followed by a deflected volley from Toni Kroos that whistles inches past the post.
This match is perfectly poised for plenty of goals...
Shock start
It may have taken VAR almost two minutes to award that Club Brugge goal, but boy was it worth the wait for those players.
The eventual decisive touch from Emmanuel Dennis may have been very fortunate, but the Belgian fans congregated high in the stands certainly don't mind -- they're rocking!
Real test for Madrid
What a start at the Bernabeu.
The home supporters are letting their feelings known as their side look shaken by the early goal. Brugge almost get in behind again but the linesman comes to Madrid's rescue.
GOAL -- Brugge
What do I know?
Brugge has taken the lead. The Belgians spring a wonderful counter attack and ball is fumbled into the back of the net by Emmanuel Dennis.
The referee consults VAR but the goal stands...
What do we have on our hands here?
Early chance
Real Madrid has enjoyed almost all of the early possession as Brugge look to bed in for the night. You fear this could be a long night for the visitors.
An early chance for the hosts from a corner comes to nothing. How long can Brugge stay solid for though?
We have kick-off
We are almost underway in Spain as Real Madrid looks to get its Champions League season properly underway.
Zinedine Zidane's side is expected to put on a show here but can its Belgian opposition spring a surprise? You wouldn't put it past this competition.
The iconic anthem is over and the crowd is looking excited. Let's go!
Line-ups announced
He may not have had the perfect start to his Real Madrid career but Eden Hazard has an opportunity to truly announce himself at the Bernabeu today.
He has yet to score a goal or register an assist in three La Liga games this season but the No. 7 starts for Zinedine Zidane in a team without Gareth Bale.
Meanwhile, there is a familiar face in the Club Brugge line-up for those Premier League fans among you. Former Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet starts in goal.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Vázquez, Benzema, Hazard
Subs: Areola, Militão, Marcelo, Valverde, Jovic, Isco, Vinícius Júnior
Club Brugge: Mignolet, Mata Pedro Lourenco, Mechele, Deli, Ricca, Vormer, Rits, Vanaken, Diatta, Dennis, Tau
Subs: Sobol, Kossounou, Diagne, Schrijvers, Cools, Horvath, Openda