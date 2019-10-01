Champions League: Real Madrid looks to bounce back from PSG humiliation
Half time
I feel like I'm repeating myself here.
Once again Toni Kroos fires a shot wide and Karim Benzema almost creates a chance for himself but Madrid is running out of ideas.
The visiting fans are delirious as the referee brings an end to the first half whilst Madrid players are subjected to a chorus of boos.
Who saw this coming? I certainly didn't.
GOAL: Real Madrid 0-2 Club Brugge
Unbelievable.
Luka Modric gives the ball away and Emmanuel Dennis punishes him.
The striker once again produces an unconventional finish but the result is the same. The Belgians are 2-0 up and Madrid fans are furious.
Frustration growing
There is still a long way to go in this game but Real Madrid fans will be worried.
Despite all the chances, the players look low on confidence and even Zinedine Zidane is looking concerned.
Toni Kroos has another chance but, yet again, the finish is missing.
What a save
Club Brugge is really being tested here but Simon Mignolet is certainly doing his bit.
The keeper pulls off a wonderful save to prevent Raphael Varane's bullet header hitting the back of the net.
You feel it won't be the last save he makes tonight.
We're as confused as you, Karim
Karim Benzema, so far unable to get into the game, looks on with a bewildered look on his face.
A penny for the Frenchman's thoughts?
Chances for Madrid
That was almost the equalizer.
Madrid work the ball well and Luka Modric fires a shot just wide of the post. Madrid is probing but Club Brugge continues to look dangerous on the break.
The Croatian's strike is swiftly followed by a deflected volley from Toni Kroos that whistles inches past the post.
This match is perfectly poised for plenty of goals...
Shock start
It may have taken VAR almost two minutes to award that Club Brugge goal, but boy was it worth the wait for those players.
The eventual decisive touch from Emmanuel Dennis may have been very fortunate, but the Belgian fans congregated high in the stands certainly don't mind -- they're rocking!
Real test for Madrid
What a start at the Bernabeu.
The home supporters are letting their feelings known as their side look shaken by the early goal. Brugge almost get in behind again but the linesman comes to Madrid's rescue.
GOAL -- Brugge
What do I know?
Brugge has taken the lead. The Belgians spring a wonderful counter attack and ball is fumbled into the back of the net by Emmanuel Dennis.
The referee consults VAR but the goal stands...
What do we have on our hands here?