Champions League: Real Madrid looks for revenge against PSG; Jose Mourinho makes European return
GOAL! Galatasaray 1-0 Club Brugge
With just one point and zero goals from its previous four Champions League games this season, Galatasaray fans have had very little cheer about.
The Turkish side's poor form meant any hope of qualification for the knockout stages was extinguished long before tonight's match kicked off.
Despite the doom and gloom, Adem Buyuk's early goal against Brugge has lifted the roof off the Türk Telekom Stadium.
The forward brilliantly held off his marker in the box and unleashed a stunning volley into the bottom corner.
The winner of tonight's game will be in pole position to secure a spot in the Europa League round of 32.
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen has taken an early lead against Lokomotiv Moscow thanks to Rifat Zhemaletdinov's own goal.
Time to crank up the volume
Go on, click the tweet, turn up the volume and let yourself go.
We're underway in Istanbul and Moscow.
The stats don't look good for Galatasaray
Galatasaray has failed to win any of its four group games so far this season.
The Turkish side, which hosts Club Brugge, has won just a single point so far and has no chance of qualifying for the last 16.
Galatasaray has managed just one win in its past 19 European fixtures, drawing six and losing the other 12.
It has won just two of its past 15 European fixtures in Istanbul, drawing six and losing seven.
Galatasaray has also failed to defeat a Belgian club in each of its previous seven attempts, drawing three and losing four.
Real boss Zidane "in love" with PSG's Mbappe
Zinedine Zidane launched a charm offensive on the eve of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain after declaring his admiration for French striker Kylian Mbappe.
The Real boss left little doubt as to his desire to lure Mbappe to Real in the future with the club still struggling to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Mbappe, 20, had a trial at Real as a teenager but signed for AS Monaco before joining PSG where he has since established himself as one of Europe’s most talented forwards.
“I have known him for a long time as he came here for a trial and I have been in love with him since then, first of all as a person,” Zidane told a press conference Monday.
“He comes here tomorrow (Tuesday) as our opponent, we know what type of player he is and we must be prepared.”
Mbappe has scored eight goals in six starts for PSG in a season that has so far been punctuated by injury.
His boss, Thomas Tuchel, responded to Zidane’s comments by insisting Mbappe remains very much a PSG player.
“Sometimes the players you love the most are the ones you cannot have, but unfortunately for Zidane he is our player, although I’m sure he has a lot of players who he loves in his team,” Tuchel told reporters.
“I don’t know how much Zidane loves Mbappe but he is our most important player and we are very happy that he belongs to us.”
Early treat to get us started
Did someone say early treat? Yes, yes we did.
In fact, we've got two early treats for you with Galatasaray hosting Club Brugge in Group A and Lokomotiv Moscow going up against Bayer Leverkusen in the Russian capital.
It's a particularly big game in Group D with victory for either Lokomotiv or Leverkusen set to heap the pressure on second place Atletico Madrid.
A win for either team in Moscow and defeat for Atletico would lead to just a point separating second and third.
Lokomotiv vs. Bayer Leverkusen: The teams are in
Here's how the two teams are shaping up in Moscow
Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge: The teams are in
Here's how the two teams line up in Turkey on Tuesday.