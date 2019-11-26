Champions League: Real Madrid looks for revenge against PSG; Jose Mourinho makes European return

It's back! The wait is over and after three long weeks the Champions League resumes -- and what a return it is. There are eight games for you to feast on including two absolute blockbusters with the group stage nearing its conclusion.

Who's playing? All eyes will be on the Spanish capital as Real Madrid goes up against Paris Saint-Germain in Group A with the French side having already secured qualification for the last 16. Real will qualify with a win but will need to be at its best having lost 3-0 in Paris earlier in the competition. In London, Jose Mourinho will hope to steer his Tottenham team into the next round with victory over Olympiacos, while Bayern Munich can secure top spot in Group B by defeating Red Star Belgrade. In Group C, Manchester City can ensure it finishes top by defeating Shakhtar Donetsk, while there also promises to be drama in Group D with Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus welcoming Atletico Madrid.

Latest scores:

Group A: Galatasaray 1-0 Club Brugge

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen

All matches kickoff at 3 p.m ET unless stated:

Group A: Real Madrid vs. PSG

Group B: Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich, Tottenham vs. OIympiacos

Group C: Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb,Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Group D: Juventus vs Atletico Madrid