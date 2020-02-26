Champions League: Pep Guardiola returns to Spain to face old enemy; Juventus travels to Lyon
Save!
The first real chance of the games goes to Manchester City.
A slight injection of pace into the play sees Kevin De Bruyne turn in space and thread in Gabriel Jesus, who cuts inside onto his right foot and draws a sharp save from Thibault Courtois.
Just over 20 minutes gone and it's been a very quiet game so far.
Lyon go close
Juve is given a real scare as Karl Toko Ekambi glances a header onto the bar following a corner.
After a nervy start, Lyon has really come into this game.
Starting lineup shock
Pep Guardiola, here, mimicking the reaction of every Manchester City fan when laying eyes on the starting XI, notably the omission of Sergio Aguero.
Football's new reality
Spectators at the Lyon vs. Juve are also given guidance on coronavirus via the giant screen at the stadium.
Italy has confirmed 322 cases of the virus, the Italian civil protection agency said Tuesday. That's the highest number of coronavirus infections outside Asia.
The cases are heavily concentrated in the region of Lombardy where 212 infections have been confirmed. The authorities said Tuesday evening that 11 people have so far died from the virus in the country.
Juve threatens
Five minutes gone in Lyon and Cristiano Ronaldo has already served notice of his threat, setting up a Juve attack with back-heel and then dinking in a cross from the left.
Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is in the starting Juve line-up and is roundly booed when he gets on the ball.
Coronavirus fears
With the coronavirus having now spread to six continents, fans at major sporting events are beginning to take protective measures.
Spain had its first confirmed case on Tuesday as a hotel in Tenerife was partially put on lockdown after an Italian man at the hotel tested positive for the coronavirus overnight.
The death toll from coronavirus is over 2,700 worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China. There have been more than 80,000 global cases with cases in every continent except Antarctica.
We're off!
The teams get us under way in Madrid and Lyon ... we'll keep you updated with all the action as it happens.
Mascotastic
The mascots are ready for the Lyon vs. Juve game.
Juventus team news
Here's the Juventus starting 11.
And Cristiano Ronaldo is in the house ...