Champions League: Pep Guardiola returns to Spain to face old enemy; Juventus travels to Lyon
Goal line clearance!
Real Madrid breathes a huge sigh of relief as the half-time whistle sounds, with Sergio Ramos desperately clearing Riyad Mahrez's shot off the line.
City on top so far and Pep Guardiola will be delighted.
HT: Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City.
Lyon deservedly ahead
Lyon are well worth their half-time lead, courtesy of Lucas Tousart's goal. The home side have kept Cristiano Ronaldo pretty quiet.
VAR and the Champions League
In the English Premier League the introduction of VAR has been incredibly controversial, with seemingly nobody happy -- be it fans, players or managers.
On the basis of the Lyon vs. Juve match, the VAR officials in the Champions League are making decisions quickly without interrupting the flow of the game as evidenced by their review of a possible handball against Juan Cuadrado in the penalty box.
The decision is made without too much fuss and in this instance it's not a penalty.
Sad scenes
Aymeric Laporte limps off the pitch with tears in eyes as the Frenchman suffers yet another injury.
He's only just made his way back into the City side after a lengthy spell out with a knee problem.
Let's hope it's nothing too serious.
Save!
Real Madrid is inches away from taking the lead!
City keeper Ederson does brilliantly to get down and save Karim Benzema's header and goodness only knows how Vinicius Jr. doesn't tap home the rebound into an empty net.
It looked as though the young Brazilian tripped over his own legs.
More than 30 minutes gone and Real finally creates a chance.
Lyon ahead
Is a shock brewing in Lyon?
With Juventus down to 10 men -- Matthijs de Ligt was off the pitch having treatment for a bloodied head -- Lyon make their numerical advantage pay.
It's that man Houssem Aouar who creates the goal, cutting in from the left and crossing the ball with Lucas Tousart applying the finishing touch.
With his head heavily bandaged, De Ligt is now back on the pitch.
Lyon 1-0 Juventus
Nutmeg!
In a sign of Lyon's growing confidence, Houssem Aouar has just nutmegged Paolo Dybala. Cheeky, but a piece of skill the Lyon midfielder carries off with some aplomb.
Save!
The first real chance of the games goes to Manchester City.
A slight injection of pace into the play sees Kevin De Bruyne turn in space and thread in Gabriel Jesus, who cuts inside onto his right foot and draws a sharp save from Thibault Courtois.
Just over 20 minutes gone and it's been a very quiet game so far.
Lyon go close
Juve is given a real scare as Karl Toko Ekambi glances a header onto the bar following a corner.
After a nervy start, Lyon has really come into this game.