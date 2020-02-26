Champions League: Pep Guardiola returns to Spain to face old enemy; Juventus travels to Lyon

We're back!

Wednesday evening sees the final two round of 16 first leg ties take place -- and we have a real treat in store.

Pep Guardiola returns to Spain to face his old enemy Real Madrid; the Catalan coach had numerous thrilling encounters against Los Blancos during his four years as Barcelona coach.

The Manchester City boss boasts a seriously impressive record at Real's Santiago Bernabeu, winning five, drawing two and losing just one of his eight matches there.

His only defeat was a 1-0 reverse while in charge of Bayern Munich.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the potential two-year Champions League ban that lingers over City will affect the team's focus for the competition.

Elsewhere, Juventus travels to France to face Lyon as Cristiano Ronaldo goes on the hunt for a sixth Champions League title.

Kick off 8pm GMT (3pm ET): Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, Lyon vs. Juventus