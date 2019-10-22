Champions League: Real Madrid looks to bounce back; Ronaldo in search of goal No. 702

We're back! After a three-week hiatus the European Champions League is back and if it's anything like the last round of games then we're in for an absolute treat. Two match days have already gone and some of Europe's biggest clubs are struggling to make an impression with pressure growing on Real Madrid and Tottenham. There are also two early games which offer a rather tasty appetizer before Tuesday's main course is served.

Which teams are in action? Real Madrid desperately needs to get its Champions League campaign back on track after failing to win either of its opening two games. Zinedine Zidane's side travel to Turkey to face Galatasaray with both teams having won just a single point so far. Elsewhere, the pressure continues to mount on Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, whose side was beaten 7-2 by Bayern Munich last time out. Spurs, which reached the final last season, hosts Red Star Belgrade, while Bayern is in Greece to play Olympiakos. If you're looking for goals, then Cristiano Ronaldo is your man after reaching 700 earlier this month. His Juventus side is going up against Lokomotiv Moscow in Turin.

Full list of fixtures below. (Games kick off at 3 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated)

Group A: Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain, Galatasaray vs Real Madrid

Group B: Olympiakos vs Bayern Munich, Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade

Group C: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dinamo Zagreb (12.55 p.m ET), Manchester City vs Atalanta

Group D: Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen (12.55 p.m ET), Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moscow.