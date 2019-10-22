Champions League: Real Madrid looks to bounce back; Ronaldo in search of goal No. 702
Ronaldo aiming for new records
You might have thought that after scoring over 700 career goals, Cristiano Ronaldo might want to talk about it?
Well, you'd be wrong. The Juventus and Portugal star says he's only looking forward ahead of his side's clash with Lokomotiv Moscow in Turin on Tuesday.
Ronaldo, 34, reached the 700 mark while playing for Portugal earlier this month and added number 701 in Juventus' 2-1 victory over Bologna last weekend.
"That's already in the past. I want to move on, reach new heights to help the team. I want to play and help the team win trophies," he told a news conference Monday when asked about his goalscoring record.
"Of course I am proud of the individual records but the priority is to win games for Juventus and Portugal."
And who would bet against Ronaldo breaking the record of Czech-Austrian forward Josef Bican? He scored more than 800 goals in his career from 1928 to 1955, according UEFA.
Juventus sits unbeaten at the top of Serie A after eight games and Ronaldo was full of praise for new coach Maurizio Sarri who arrived during the summer to replace Massimiliano Allegri.
This is what he told reporters on Monday.
I think the team is getting better. We are getting more and more confident. We are playing a different brand of football, more attacking.
"I like the way he (Sarri) wants the team to play. We are creating more opportunities, we have more confidence in ourselves, I'm happy with these changes.
"Maybe we could score a little more but I'm proud of what we are doing."
Here's an early treat...
If you can't wait until later then there how about two early games to feast on?
Atletico Madrid hosts Bayer Leverkusen and Shakhtar Donetsk is taking on Dinamo Zagreb.
For Atletico, it's a chance to take another stride towards qualification from Group D having taken four points from its opening two games.
But Diego Simeone's side will have to do without $140 million teenager Joao Felix who is nursing an ankle injury and not expected to feature for the next couple of weeks.
In Group C, both Shakhtar and Dinamo will be hoping to stay in touch with group leader Manchester City which hosts Atlanta.
Both Shakhtar and Dinamo sit on three points after two games.