Champions League: Ronaldo returns to Madrid, PSG welcomes Real
Off the post!
What a let off for Tottenham!
Miguel Angel Guerrero finds time and space inside the Spurs penalty area and unleashes a fizzing effort that crashes against the far post with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris beaten.
A nervy start from the English Premier League side so far.
Olympiacos 0-0 Tottenham after 20 minutes.
Now that's what you call an atmosphere
This was the welcome for Tottenham as it stepped out in Piraeus earlier.
Tottenham beware
Just a little warning for Tottenham, Olympiacos has won five of its past six home fixtures against English visitors, most recently defeating Burnley 3-1 in last season's UEFA Europa League play-off first leg.
Oh, and it's also unbeaten in its past 17 games.
0-0 after the first five minutes.
And we are off!
The whistle has been blown and we are off and running in Greece with Olympiacos taking on Tottenham.
The home side is looking resplendent in red and white, while Spurs are showcasing a nice little blue number.
Make sure you also keep an eye on events in Belgium where Club Brugge is going up against Galatasaray.
Tottenham back in business
It was a case of so close, yet so far for Tottenham after it lost out to Liverpool in the Champions League final in June.
Though it was beaten 2-0 on the night in Madrid, Spurs produced an astonishing run to the final, ousting Premier League champion Manchester City before its stunning late semfinal victory over Ajax in Amsterdam.
Fresh from a thumping 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, Spurs travel to Greece to take on Olympiacos in one of Wednesday's early games (12.55 p.m. ET).
Drawn in a group along with Bayern Munich and Red Star Belgrade, most expect Spurs to progress, but can it go all the way to the final once again?
Here's what boss Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Tuesday.
"No one today will give us a chance to be one of the contenders to be in the final in Istanbul but that is normal.
"That makes it very exciting. "We know to repeat the same campaign we need to play in our best. It is so early to talk about the final but most important is to show our quality, our squad quality from tomorrow and do our best.
"I don't care if people think if we are contenders or not because we went to the final and have a possibility to fight for this title.
"I don't care. I am focused on starting this Champions League in a good way."
A new superstar?
If you're anything like us then you've not been able to get enough of Erling Braut Håland since last night.
The 19-year-old scored a hat-trick in Salzburg's 6-2 win over Genk and sent social media into meltdown.
Prior to Tuesday's match, Håland had scored 17 times in nine appearances for the Austrian side and his latest hat-trick is his fourth treble of the season.
It comes after a summer in which he scored nine goals in a single game for Norway, as his national side beat Honduras 12-0 at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland.
Oh, by the way, there's a good reason you might recognize the surname 'Håland' -- he is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Håland, who played soccer in England for over a decade.
CNN's Ben Morse has written this on the Leeds-born striker. It's worth your time.
All ready for action in Greece
Fancy a treat before the main action at 3 p.m. ET?
Well, how about last year's runners-up Tottenham away at Olympiacos to get us started?
Sounds good doesn't it? It all kicks off at 12.55 p.m. ET.
The other early game is taking place in Belgium with Club Brugge hosting Galatasaray.
Relive the drama
To whet your appetite ahead of tonight's action-packed schedule, take a look back at last night's drama.
You can read about how Liverpool became the first defending champion to lose its first game the following season since AC Milan in 1994.
Or, relive the drama through our live blog which included every goal as it happened.
Here we go again...
And we are back! It's another night of Champions League action across Europe with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City all entering the fray.
It's quite the line up if we do say so ourselves.
So here's what you can look forward to over the next few hours.
Paris Saint-Germain welcomes Real Madrid to the French capital with Eden Hazard tipped to make his first start for the visiting team.
There's also the small matter of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Madrid to face Atletico with Juventus, while Bayern Munich hosts Red Star Belgrade.
Manchester City, fancied by many to win the competition, is in Ukraine to play Shakhtar Donetsk.
But first up it's Tottenham away at Olympiacos (12.55 p.m. ET) and Club Brugge against Galatasaray.