Champions League: Ronaldo returns to Madrid, PSG welcomes Real
A new superstar?
If you're anything like us then you've not been able to get enough of Erling Braut Håland since last night.
The 19-year-old scored a hat-trick in Salzburg's 6-2 win over Genk and sent social media into meltdown.
Prior to Tuesday's match, Håland had scored 17 times in nine appearances for the Austrian side and his latest hat-trick is his fourth treble of the season.
It comes after a summer in which he scored nine goals in a single game for Norway, as his national side beat Honduras 12-0 at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland.
Oh, by the way, there's a good reason you might recognize the surname 'Håland' -- he is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Håland, who played soccer in England for over a decade.
CNN's Ben Morse has written this on the Leeds-born striker. It's worth your time.
All ready for action in Greece
Fancy a treat before the main action at 3 p.m. ET?
Well, how about last year's runners-up Tottenham away at Olympiacos to get us started?
Sounds good doesn't it? It all kicks off at 12.55 p.m. ET.
The other early game is taking place in Belgium with Club Brugge hosting Galatasaray.
Relive the drama
To whet your appetite ahead of tonight's action-packed schedule, take a look back at last night's drama.
You can read about how Liverpool became the first defending champion to lose its first game the following season since AC Milan in 1994.
Or, relive the drama through our live blog which included every goal as it happened.
Here we go again...
And we are back! It's another night of Champions League action across Europe with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City all entering the fray.
It's quite the line up if we do say so ourselves.
So here's what you can look forward to over the next few hours.
Paris Saint-Germain welcomes Real Madrid to the French capital with Eden Hazard tipped to make his first start for the visiting team.
There's also the small matter of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Madrid to face Atletico with Juventus, while Bayern Munich hosts Red Star Belgrade.
Manchester City, fancied by many to win the competition, is in Ukraine to play Shakhtar Donetsk.
But first up it's Tottenham away at Olympiacos (12.55 p.m. ET) and Club Brugge against Galatasaray.