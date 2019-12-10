Champions League: Reigning champion Liverpool looks to avoid early exit

Here we go! Welcome back for the final group stage games of this season's Champions League. We've got eight matches to cover tonight including an absolute cracker to get us off and running with defending champion Liverpool knowing defeat in Austria could send it crashing out of the competition.

Who to watch: It's all about Liverpool in the early kick off with Jurgen Klopp's side requiring a draw in Austria to progress to the next stage. A win will secure top spot in Group E but defeat will condemn it to Europa League football if Napoli achieves a positive result against Genk. Napoli can steal top spot if it wins against Genk and Liverpool fails to win.

Early games (12.55 p.m. ET)

Group E: Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Liverpool

Group E: Napoli 1-0 Genk

Coming later (3 p.m. ET)

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, Inter Milan vs. Barcelona

Group G: Benfica vs Zenit St Petersburg, Lyon vs. Red Bull Leipzig

Group H: Ajax vs. Valencia, Chelsea vs. Lille