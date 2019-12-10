Champions League: Reigning champion Liverpool looks to avoid early exit
Noteworthy Salzburg
Liverpool might have the Beatles, but Salzburg boasts a musical attraction all of its own.
Yes, that's right, the Sound of Music studio.
The 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer has a cult following across the world with the studio drawing in around 300,000 visitors a year, according to the local tourist board.
Salzburg was also the birthplace of Mozart and we reckon he'd be enjoying the the rhythm to this contest so far.
Frantic start in Salzburg
It's been breathless stuff so far in Austria with both teams pushing forward in search of the opening goal.
Liverpool looks dangerous on the break with Salah, Mane and Firmino all on the prowl and Naby Keita, once of Salzburg, looking good in midfield.
The home side is happy to let Liverpool have the ball on the edge of its own penalty area but is pressing at every opportunity.
No goals so far with 16 played or given we're in Salzburg, should that read 16 going on 17?
Napoli takes the lead!
Arkadiusz Milik has given Napoli the lead against Genk inside three minutes to increase the pressure on Liverpool.
As things stand, a goal for Salzburg will knock Liverpool out -- and that is certainly looking the most likely outcome at the moment.
Salzburg in the mood
We've only played a couple of minutes in Austria but Salzburg has already showed it's well up for this contest.
The front two of Håland and Hwang are looking dangerous.
Down at the other end, Mohamed Salah goes close and forces the goalkeeper into a fine save.
I'm pretty sure this one isn't going to end 0-0.
Here we go!
We are off and underway in Austria.
Salzburg all in black, Liverpool all in red.
Can Liverpool survive?
Red Bull Arena a.k.a The Fortress
Liverpool players have been all smiles in the buildup to this match, exuding a calmness that belies the enormity of the task ahead.
Red Bull Salzburg will go into tonight's match confident of getting the win it needs to secure passage through to the last 16 -- and understandably so.
The Austrian side has lost just one match at its home Red Bull Arena in the last three years.
That's some record!
Liverpool ... beware
As Liverpool knows all too well, tonight's match against Red Bull Salzburg is far from a foregone conclusion.
The last time these two teams met, we were treated to arguably the best match of the competition so far.
Trailing 3-1 at Anfield, Salzburg's American coach Jesse Marsch gave a stirring half-time team talk that spurred his side on to level the match.
Only a late winner from Mo Salah gave Liverpool all three points and the Reds will likely be pushed all the way again in Austria this evening.
A draw is enough to see Liverpool reach the last 16 -- but defeat could see it become the first defending champion to be knocked out in the group stages since Chelsea in 2012.
You can watch Marsch's viral half-time team talk below and read more about the American who is hoping to deal a hammer blow to Liverpool's Champions League hopes.
Fancy a stat?
Liverpool's away form in the Champions League may give Salzburg cause for optimism.
Jurgen Klopp's side lost all three away games in last season's group stage and was beaten in Naples earlier this campaign.
The man who could end Liverpool's reign
Unless you've been sleeping in a cave or spent the past six months in outer space, you probably don't need me to tell you that Erling Braut Håland has fast become the most sought after striker in European football.
The 19-year-old has 28 goals in 21 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg so far this season and has enjoyed a stellar start to his Champions League career with eight goals in his opening five games.
The Norwegian, who scored at Anfield during the thrilling 4-3 defeat by Liverpool earlier in the season, has scored in each of his five group games so far.
Despite the constant speculation linking him with a move away from Salzburg in January, the forward says he is only concentrating on his game.
The teenager credits his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, a former Leeds and Manchester City player, with helping him cope with the added pressure.
Here's what he told a news conference on Monday ahead of the game with Liverpool.
I'm just focused on my job: playing football. I try to enjoy what I do every day, and go in with a clear mindset and enjoy the moment right now.
"My focus now is on Salzburg and me as a player. It is not hard at all. I am enjoying every day playing football.
"My father was a former player so he has been helping me but I also have a lot of friends who also help me in these situations.
"Doing what I am doing every week it is not easy but that's what I try to do. My father has been helping a lot.
"This is the biggest game of my career so far. Matches like this are what you dream of so I am enjoying it. I'm living the dream."