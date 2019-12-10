Champions League: Reigning champion Liverpool beats Salzburg to reach last 16
Missed opportunities
Could this be the squandered chance that condemns Inter Milan to the Europa League?
Romelu Lukaku did brilliantly to shrug off the challenge of Jean-Clair Todibo, but he could only fire his effort straight at Barcelona's stand-in keeper Neto.
Inter certainly looks the more likely to score a winner but Barcelona continues to look threatening on the counter.
With Borussia Dortmund beating Slavia Prague in Group F's other match, Antonio Conte's side needs a goal and fast.
Ajax running out time
Less than half an hour to go in Amsterdam and Ajax has yet to find a way past a determined looking Valencia defense.
Hakim Ziyech has just dragged his effort wide of the post for the home side which has struggled to create any real clear-cut opportunities.
It's going to be a tense final quarter to this tie.
Advantage Dortmund
What a moment this could be in Group F.
Borussia Dortmund is back in front against Slavia Prague thanks to Julian Brandt's strike.
The German midfielder takes Jadon Sancho's pass in his stride and fires home at the near post to make it 2-1.
That goal means Dortmund is back up into second place in the group, just ahead of Inter Milan which is still tied at 1-1 with Barcelona.
If it stays like this, then Dortmund will go through.
Home comforts
There's no place like home at the moment for Tammy Abraham.
The Chelsea striker has now netted in three consecutive home matches after only managing to find the net once in his first eight games at Stamford Bridge this season.
#MolovesPythagorastheorem
Mohamed Salah's sublime strike in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Salzburg has got his teammates tweeting we see. What a goal that was. James Milner's got his angles covered here we reckon.
Ajax on the brink
We're about to get back underway in Amsterdam and Ajax has it all to do against Valencia.
The Dutch side trails 1-0 courtesy of Rodrigo's strike and will crash out of the competition unless it picks up at least a point tonight.
That's because Chelsea is set to take one of the two qualifying spots on offer. The Premier League team leads 2-0 against Lille at Stamford Bridge.
Can Ajax, last year's semifinalist, find a way back into this game?
Fancy a stat? How about two?
Halftime: What's happening?
Here’s how we’re looking at the break.
Group F
As it stands, Inter Milan is heading through to the last 16 at the expense of Borussia Dortmund.
That’s because Inter is drawing 1-1 at home to Barcelona while Dortmund is being held 1-1 by Slavia Prague.
Dortmund must better Inter’s result to progress to the next stage. Barcelona is already through as group winner.
Group G
RB Leipzig is set to win the group after taking a two-goal lead into the interval against Lyon.
The German side had already qualified for the next stage before tonight’s game but will finish top of the group with victory.
Zenit St Petersburg, which is currently in second spot, is drawing 0-0 at Benfica which will be enough for the Russian side to qualify should Lyon lose.
Group H
Ajax has 45 minutes to save its Champions League campaign with the Dutch side trailing Valencia 1-0 at the break.
Chelsea, which leads Lille 2-0 at the interval, will qualify with a win regardless of the result in Amsterdam.
GOAL! Inter Milan 1-1 Barcelona
Wow!
Out of absolutely nothing, Romelu Lukaku draws Inter Milan level.
A long, hopeful ball forward is held up brilliantly by Lautaro Martinez, who lays the ball off his strike partner on the edge of the area.
Lukaku hits a brilliant first-time effort, which takes a little deflection off a defender to just divert it past Neto's grasp.
What a huge five minutes in Group F, as Dortmund concedes a shock equalizer to Slavia Prague.
All of a sudden, Inter is going through again!