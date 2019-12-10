Champions League: Reigning champion Liverpool looks to avoid early exit
Halftime: Salzburg 0-0 Liverpool
A fast and frenetic first half with plenty of chances but no goals.
Both teams have had their opportunities with Mohamed Salah wasting the best of the bunch when he dragged wide after being played through on goal.
Sadio Manand Naby Keita have has also gone close for Liverpool while Alisson has produced a couple of saves to deny Salzburg's menacing front two.
Both Håland and Hwang have tested Alisson but are yet to find a way past the Brazilian in a breathless 45 minutes.
Maarten Vandevoordt
What were you doing when you were 17?
Genk's baby-faced Maarten Vandevoordt has become the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history -- though it probably wasn't the start he dreamt of.
After conceding the first goal after just three minutes, he's now conceded three in the first half as Arkadiusz Milik completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot.
Talk about a baptism of fire.
GOAL! Napoli 2-0 Genk
It's Arkadiusz Milik again for the host and you would think it's game over already in Naples.
As things stand, Napoli will go through as winner of Group E. Only a win for Liverpool will deny it top spot.
What a chance!
Oh dear, oh dear.
Mohamed Salah won't want to watch this one again.
Liverpool has been under huge pressure but it's the visiting team that should be ahead.
A wonderfully incisive move down the left sees Naby Keita bursting through the midfield before playing in Salah.
The Egyptian takes the ball in his stride and with everyone expecting the net to bulge fires a meek effort wide of the post with his left foot.
You don't expect him to miss those. Still 0-0.
All action Alisson
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been busy in the first 25 minutes.
The Brazilian has denied both Håland and Hwang with Liverpool's defenders struggling to deal with the pace and power of the Salzburg front two.
Remember, a Salzburg win combined with a positive result for Napoli would send Liverpool crashing out of the competition.
Noteworthy Salzburg
Liverpool might have the Beatles, but Salzburg boasts a musical attraction all of its own.
Yes, that's right, the Sound of Music studio.
The 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer has a cult following across the world with the studio drawing in around 300,000 visitors a year, according to the local tourist board.
Salzburg was also the birthplace of Mozart and we reckon he'd be enjoying the the rhythm to this contest so far.
Frantic start in Salzburg
It's been breathless stuff so far in Austria with both teams pushing forward in search of the opening goal.
Liverpool looks dangerous on the break with Salah, Mane and Firmino all on the prowl and Naby Keita, once of Salzburg, looking good in midfield.
The home side is happy to let Liverpool have the ball on the edge of its own penalty area but is pressing at every opportunity.
No goals so far with 16 played or given we're in Salzburg, should that read 16 going on 17?
Napoli takes the lead!
Arkadiusz Milik has given Napoli the lead against Genk inside three minutes to increase the pressure on Liverpool.
As things stand, a goal for Salzburg will knock Liverpool out -- and that is certainly looking the most likely outcome at the moment.
Salzburg in the mood
We've only played a couple of minutes in Austria but Salzburg has already showed it's well up for this contest.
The front two of Håland and Hwang are looking dangerous.
Down at the other end, Mohamed Salah goes close and forces the goalkeeper into a fine save.
I'm pretty sure this one isn't going to end 0-0.