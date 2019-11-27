Champions League: Chelsea looks for revenge against Valencia, Liverpool hopes to secure top spot
Chances but no goals yet
Chelsea has started confidently in Spain but both Willian and Tammy Abraham have failed to take their chances.
Abraham's was a half-chance but Willian should have scored, ghosting in unmarked at the far post only to head over the crossbar from close range.
And the visiting side was nearly punished for its profligacy with Valencia wasting a chance of its own with Maxi Gomez somehow failing to hit the target from six yards.
It's a decent game this one.
No goals in Russia either at the moment where it's still Zenit 0-0 Lyon.
Rihanna, take a bow
Rihanna was in Turin on Tuesday night to watch Juventus beat Atletico Madrid 1-0.
Looks like she enjoyed it. Glad the weather held out for her too, seems she forgot her umbrella, ella...ella... (I should really be paid more for these Rihanna puns.)
Fancy a stat?
We love stats, who doesn't?
Did someone say Musketeers?
Has anyone seen D'Artagnan? Looks like Lyon will have a few special supporters in St Petersburg if this photo's anything to go by.
Here we go!
We are off and under way in Valencia and St Petersburg.
Where will the first goal come from and who will score it?
You can tweet us @CNNFC with your predictions
Lyon eyes last 16
In the other early game, Lyon can book its place in the knockout stage with victory over Zenit St Petersburg in Russia.
The French club, which is currently second in Group G, could qualify with a point if Red Bull Leipzing beats Benfica in the late game.
Zenit has won seven of its past nine home European matches, and 12 of the past 15.
Check out Lyon's locker room in the lead up to kick off in Russia.
One to watch: Tammy Abraham
If Chelsea is to triumph in Spain you get the feeling this man will have a large part to play.
Tammy Abraham has enjoyed a hugely impressive start to the season, scoring 11 goals for Chelsea in all competitions.
The 22-year-old also netted his first goal for England in the recent 7-0 win over Montenegro.
"We know coming here is never going to be easy," Abraham told a news conference on Tuesday.
"Their fans will support Valencia all the way so we have to stick together as a team.
"This is our biggest game of the season so far but training hasn’t been any different and nobody has been acting different. We’ve all been enjoying training and focused.
"Coming after the loss at Man City, we’re all disappointed but we have to pick ourselves up because we have a massive game coming up. When tomorrow comes, we’ll all be in game mode and we know that have to give our best performance to win that game. We all know what’s coming so we should be ready."
Can Chelsea fans make a good paella?
It's the big question everyone has been asking, obviously...
How did these Chelsea fans get on when they took the paella test in Valencia?
Click the tweet to find out.
That's some welcome...
Quite the crowd to greet Chelsea's players as they arrive in Valencia.