Champions League: Chelsea looks for revenge against Valencia, Liverpool hopes to secure top spot
Lyon eyes last 16
In the other early game, Lyon can book its place in the knockout stage with victory over Zenit St Petersburg in Russia.
The French club, which is currently second in Group G, could qualify with a point if Red Bull Leipzing beats Benfica in the late game.
Zenit has won seven of its past nine home European matches, and 12 of the past 15.
Check out Lyon's locker room in the lead up to kick off in Russia.
One to watch: Tammy Abraham
If Chelsea is to triumph in Spain you get the feeling this man will have a large part to play.
Tammy Abraham has enjoyed a hugely impressive start to the season, scoring 11 goals for Chelsea in all competitions.
The 22-year-old also netted his first goal for England in the recent 7-0 win over Montenegro.
"We know coming here is never going to be easy," Abraham told a news conference on Tuesday.
"Their fans will support Valencia all the way so we have to stick together as a team.
"This is our biggest game of the season so far but training hasn’t been any different and nobody has been acting different. We’ve all been enjoying training and focused.
"Coming after the loss at Man City, we’re all disappointed but we have to pick ourselves up because we have a massive game coming up. When tomorrow comes, we’ll all be in game mode and we know that have to give our best performance to win that game. We all know what’s coming so we should be ready."
Encouragement for Chelsea it appears...
Valencia vs. Chelsea: The teams are in
Here's how the two teams are set to line up in Spain.
Lampard: 'It's a must not lose game'
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says his players must do all they can to avoid defeat in Valencia in one of Wednesday's early games.
Chelsea can qualify for the last 16 with victory in Spain but a point could prove vital with Lampard's side finishing up the group stage with a home game against French side Lille.
Valencia, which won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September, faces Ajax in its final fixture so victory tonight would ease its nerves.
“It’s a ‘must not lose’ game because of the position we’re in,” Lampard told a news conference on Tuesday.
“We lost ground in the first game against Valencia. We’ve made up a lot of that ground but I always felt it would be a tight group. We don’t want to lose the game.
“It doesn’t mean we’re out if we lose but it puts us in a very difficult position.”
Chelsea has won nine of its past 12 matches in all competitions, drawing one and losing two.
It had won six Premier League games in succession up until last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.
