Champions League: Chelsea looks for revenge against Valencia, Liverpool hopes to secure top spot

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says his players must do all they can to avoid defeat in Valencia in one of Wednesday's early games.

Chelsea can qualify for the last 16 with victory in Spain but a point could prove vital with Lampard's side finishing up the group stage with a home game against French side Lille.

Valencia, which won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September, faces Ajax in its final fixture so victory tonight would ease its nerves.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard takes his team to Valencia Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s a ‘must not lose’ game because of the position we’re in,” Lampard told a news conference on Tuesday.

“We lost ground in the first game against Valencia. We’ve made up a lot of that ground but I always felt it would be a tight group. We don’t want to lose the game.

“It doesn’t mean we’re out if we lose but it puts us in a very difficult position.”

Chelsea has won nine of its past 12 matches in all competitions, drawing one and losing two.

It had won six Premier League games in succession up until last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.