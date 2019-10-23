Champions League: Clash of the young titans as Ajax takes on Chelsea

Ajax vs. Chelsea is one of Wednesday's early kick offs -- a game that could well have ended up being a clash between the Champions League holder and Europa League winner.

For Ajax, the scars of last season still burn bright.

Few football fans will forget the pictures of those in red and white collapsing to the turf in the aftermath of its astonishing Champions League semifinal defeat by Tottenham last season.

Leading 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate at halftime, Ajax appeared destined for a showdown with Liverpool in Madrid.

Ajax players react after losing the Champions League semi-final second leg against Tottenham. John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

But, as Liverpool had proved just 24 hours earlier as they fought back from 3-0 down to defeat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate to reach the final, it's best to always expect the unexpected in the Champions League

For Ajax, that unexpected twist came in the form of Lucas Moura, who scored two goals in four minutes to drag Tottenham to 2-2 on the night just before the hour mark. And then, with some Ajax fans already thinking about browsing for cheap flights to Madrid, Moura struck a 96th-minute winner to take Spurs through on away goals.

For Tottenham, ecstasy. For Ajax, numbness, emptiness, the unfathomable.

“Last season was last season,” Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag told reporters.

“We are now building and developing a new team and we need to improve with each passing game. With the process you stumble sometimes, but you have to get back up quickly.”