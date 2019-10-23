Champions League: Clash of the young titans as Ajax takes on Chelsea

Welcome back! After a cracking night of Champions League action on Tuesday with 30 goals spread across the eight games, we get to to do it all again tonight. That sounds good doesn't it? After Kylian Mbappe and Raheem Sterling stole the show on Tuesday, it's over to a certain Lionel Messi.

Which teams are in action? Messi will be hoping to inspire Barcelona to victory away at Slavia Prague while Inter Milan hosts Borussia Dortmund in Group F's other tie. Defending champion Liverpool travels to Belgium to take on Genk while Napoli is in Austria to face Red Bull Salzburg. There are also two early games with Ajax vs. Chelsea the standout tie. If you don't fancy that one, then Red Bull Leipzig vs. Zenit St Petersburg also kicks off at 12.55 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s fixtures (kick off at 3 p.m. ET unless stated)

Group E: Salzburg vs. Napoli, Genk vs. Liverpool

Group F: Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona

Group G: RB Leipzig vs. Zenit St Petersburg (12.55 p.m. ET), Benfica vs. Lyon

Group H: Ajax vs. Chelsea (12.55 p.m. ET), Lille vs. Valencia.