Champions League: Clash of the young titans as Ajax takes on Chelsea
Frantic start
Much was expected from these two young, hungry sides and they certainly haven't disappointed inside the opening 25 minutes.
Ajax have unsurprisingly started the match on the front foot, putting together neat passing combinations to bypass Chelsea's midfield.
But Frank Lampard's side has looked promising going forward, too, in particular through Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is making his first Champions League start for the club at the tender age of 18.
Fancy a stat? Lampard places trust in youth
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has given five English players aged 21 or younger their Champions League debuts in the opening two games of this year's competition. just two games this season.
That's Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fiyako Tomori, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi who have all featured.
It's the most by a team in a single season in the competition’s history.
Early let off for Chelsea
An early sloppy error from Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori gifts Ajax chance.
A wave of red and white shirts stream forward and Donny van de Beek's goal-bound shot is blocked by the arm of Marcos Alonso in the area.
Fortunately for Chelsea, the linesman's flag was up for offside -- although replays show it was very much the wrong decision.
Ajax might feel aggrieved, then, that a penalty wasn't given.
Ajax fans travel to ... Leyton Orient?
After booking flights and accommodation for the reverse fixture of tonight's clash in two weeks' time, Ajax fans were dealt some bad news last Thursday.
Following crowd trouble in their previous Champions League away match in Valencia, UEFA announced Ajax would not be receiving tickets for it's match at Chelsea.
That left an estimated 2,000 Ajax fans with nothing to do in London on November 5.
But, determined not to let it spoil the opportunity of an evening out in London, they checked other English fixtures in the UK capital and came up with an alternative game to watch -- albeit a slightly less glamorous one.
Leyton Orient -- a club three divisions and 80 places below Chelsea in the English Football League -- is scheduled to host Brighton's Under-21 team in the EFL Trophy.
You can read more about Ajax fans' spontaneous trip here.
New concussion substitutions?
On Wednesday, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) discussed the potential introduction of temporary concussion substitutions.
In last season's Champions League, the sport's concussion protocols were widely criticized after Jan Vertonghen was allowed to play on after a sickening collision that left him visibly groggy.
The suggested changes to the current laws include introducing temporary subs for a 10-minute concussion assessment window instead of the current three-minute test.
CNN sat down with former Dutch international Marco van Basten and Dr. Edwin Goedhart, head of sports medicine at the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB), to discuss these potential changes.
You can read the full feature, including a landmark study that shows former players are at a greater risk of dementia, here.
Ajax the blueprint for Chelsea coach Lampard
Chelsea coach Frank Lampard says Ajax’s run to the semifinal of last year’s competition shows just what can be achieved when coaches place their trust in young players.
Lampard has given youth a chance at Chelsea this season with Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi all impressing in the opening months of the season.
Abraham is the joint-top scorer in the English Premier League with eight goals while Mount and Hudson-Odoi have won rave reviews for their performances.
And while critics will say Lampard is only picking young players because the club is operating under a transfer ban, the Chelsea boss says he’s giving the youngsters an opportunity because he wants to.
“What Ajax did last year was incredible, to do what they did with such a young team,” Lampard told reporters Tuesday.
“We are in a place here that is steeped in history of bringing young players through. We have a long way to go to do that, but in the short term I am happy with what we have.
“You see my belief in them. People say I have no options in my squad so I have to play them. That’s not true, I chose to play them.”
Ajax vs Chelsea: The teams are in
As team announcements go, this is one slick effort from Ajax. We're particular fans of Edson Alvarez's moves. It's a slightly more sedate tweet for Chelsea.
Ajax trying to move on from heartbreak
Ajax vs. Chelsea is one of Wednesday's early kick offs -- a game that could well have ended up being a clash between the Champions League holder and Europa League winner.
For Ajax, the scars of last season still burn bright.
Few football fans will forget the pictures of those in red and white collapsing to the turf in the aftermath of its astonishing Champions League semifinal defeat by Tottenham last season.
Leading 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate at halftime, Ajax appeared destined for a showdown with Liverpool in Madrid.
But, as Liverpool had proved just 24 hours earlier as they fought back from 3-0 down to defeat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate to reach the final, it's best to always expect the unexpected in the Champions League
For Ajax, that unexpected twist came in the form of Lucas Moura, who scored two goals in four minutes to drag Tottenham to 2-2 on the night just before the hour mark. And then, with some Ajax fans already thinking about browsing for cheap flights to Madrid, Moura struck a 96th-minute winner to take Spurs through on away goals.
For Tottenham, ecstasy. For Ajax, numbness, emptiness, the unfathomable.
“Last season was last season,” Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag told reporters.
“We are now building and developing a new team and we need to improve with each passing game. With the process you stumble sometimes, but you have to get back up quickly.”
Fancy a stat?
We love stats, don't you? Here are a few of our favorites ahead of Ajax vs. Chelsea.
- Ajax is unbeaten in all competitions so far this season (W13 D4). Its last defeat came at home to Tottenham in the Champions League semifinal second leg on May 8.
- The Dutch side has scored 28 goals in its past 10 matches in all competitions, and had kept four successive clean sheets before Saturday's 2-1 win at RKC Waalwijk.
- Callum Hudson-Odoi set up Marcos Alonso's winner against Newcastle at the weekend and, aged 18 years 346 days, is the second youngest player to provide an assist in three consecutive Premier League matches after Michael Owen (18 years 27 days) in January 1998.
- Chelsea has won its last five matches in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding only three.