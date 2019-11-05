Champions League: Barcelona looks to bounce back from embarrassing defeat
Son's red card rescinded
Tottenham star Son Heung-Min has had his red card for the challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes wiped out by an independent regulatory commission.
The South Korea star was originally shown a yellow card by referee Martin Atkinson for the foul on Gomes before the official changed his mind and produced a red.
Gomes suffered a horrific ankle injury that left Son in tears and several other players unable to look at the injured midfielder's direction.
But the independent panel judged that Son should not have been sent off for serious foul play and dismissed the complaint, leaving him available for selection after his three-game ban was dropped.
Son was visibly distressed after witnessing the nature of Gomes’ ankle injury which appeared to take place after his challenge but before the Everton midfielder crashed into Spurs defender Serge Aurier.
Gomes has been discharged from hospital after undergoing an operation to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.
Barcelona have 'lost their charisma'
He’s been linked with the vacant Bayern Munich job, but tonight former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is analyzing Tuesday’s Champions League games for beIN Sports.
Wenger’s view of Barcelona is that the Catalans have “lost their charisma.”
They have a history of fantastic collective play -- and on top of that came Lionel Messi to make the difference. Today they play and they wait for Messi to do something. The basic strength of their team play has gone.”
No Suarez but big guns all set to star for Barca
Luis Suarez might be missing but there's plenty of firepower in that starting XI for Barcelona.
Lionel Messi is joined by Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele as it looks to bounce back from the 3-1 league defeat by Levante at the weekend.
Barcelona is unbeaten in 17 games at home in the group stage -- if it makes it 18 then it will match the club's best ever run.
Slavia came close to causing a shock last time out against Barcelona, frittering away a number of opportunities before eventually succumbing 2-1 in Prague.
Here's how the Czech champion lines up tonight.
Upsets round 2?
Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be hoping to put embarrassing weekend defeats behind them with good Champions League performances this week.
Lionel Messi and co. suffered a 3-1 loss away to Levante, while Bayern Munich was humbled 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt.
Two weeks ago, Slavia Prague pushed Barcelona all the way in a narrow 2-1 defeat and the Catalan side will need to up its game considerably to avoid another upset tonight.
You can read about a bad day for two of Europe's biggest clubs -- and two of the favorites for this season's Champions League -- here.
For Niko Kovac, the hammering against Frankfurt ultimately cost him his job.
Read all about him
There's one player whose name has been on the lips of every Champions League viewer this season ... and he's not called Lionel Messi.
RB Salzburg's teenage star Erling Braut Håland has rewritten the competition's history books, becoming the first ever player to score as many as six goals in his first three Champions League appearances.
Despite his heroics, the 19-year-old has been on the wrong end of defeats to Liverpool and Napoli in Salzburg's previous two matches but will be hoping to make amends in Naples this evening.
Håland has scored a staggering 22 goals in 16 matches so far this season -- including four hat-tricks -- to make him one of the most in-demand players in world football.
You can read more about his record-breaking exploits here.