Champions League: Defending champion Liverpool travels to Atletico, Dortmund hosts PSG
Fiery welcome
No, that's not the apocalypse -- it's just Atletico Madrid fans welcoming their team bus to the Wanda Metropolitano.
Will be Liverpool or Atleti that wilts in the heat this evening?
Memories are made of this ...
June 1, 2019 was a red letter day for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's team won the Champions League -- the club's sixth European Cup title -- after beating Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the the Wanda Metropolitano thanks to Mo Salah's first-half penalty and Divock Origi's goal in the game's closing stages.
This is what it meant to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as he embraced his father Brain, who in 2013 had been diagnosed with throat cancer.
“My dad has been through a lot over the past few years, not only with himself but with his family,” Henderson said after the final.
“I am sure he will be so proud to see us win the game and win the Champions League. It will mean the world to him. I am just glad I can put a smile on his face.”
Neymar can lead PSG to glory ... but first he needs to stay fit
Given how many star names Paris Saint-Germain boasts in its squad, the French giant once again came into the Champions League as one of the favorites.
However, memories of recent capitulations in the knockout stages still linger like a bad dream in the minds of PSG fans and players.
First came the loss to Barcelona, a sickening 6-1 defeat at the Camp Nou that undid all the hard work of a 4-0 victory in Paris in the first leg.
And last season it happened again, on that occasion a 3-1 defeat -- including a stoppage-time penalty -- against Manchester United on home soil condemning the club to an early exit once again.
Star forward Neymar missed that tie due to injury -- another in what is now a long list during his time at PSG -- but the Brazilian is fit and raring to go against Borussia Dortmund.
If he can stay fit for the remainder of the season, the French side has a serious shot at that first Champions League title it so desperately craves.
Partey like it's 2020
Ghana international Thomas Partey's journey to Atletico Madrid was one of flight and resilience to become a professional footballer in one of European football’s top leagues.
Of having to work three times as hard as other players because you’re “African” and having succeeded in fulfilling that ambition, not forgetting about those who have made that journey from Africa in search of a similar dream.
You can read more about Partey's remarkable career in this interview with Dermot Corrigan here.