Champions League: Defending champion Liverpool travels to Atletico, Dortmund hosts PSG

It's back!

After 10 long weeks, the Champions League finally returns to our screens -- and there are a couple of cracking fixtures to kick off the round of 16.

Defending champion Liverpool returns to the scene of last season's glorious final triumph, traveling to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid.

Last June, on the outskirts of the Spanish capital, Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 to lift the club's sixth European Cup -- can Jurgen Klopp's side become only the second team in history to win back-to-back Champions League trophies?

Elsewhere, in what should be another enthralling tie, Borussia Dortmund welcomes Paris Saint-Germain to Signal Iduna Park as the French giant goes in search of its first Champions League title.

Kick off 8pm GMT (3pm ET)