Champions League: Lionel Messi aims to avert Barcelona crisis; Chelsea hosts Bayern Munich
We're off!
We have kick off in Naples and London ... stay with us for all the updates this evening.
Words of warning
With a huge El Clasico coming up on Sunday, victory this evening is crucial for Barcelona as we enter a critical stage of the season.
Defender Gerard Pique has warned his teammates of the threat Napoli poses; this is a team that usually saves its best for the best.
Under former coach Carlo Ancelotti, Napoli became the first team to beat Liverpool this season, comfortably winning 2-0 at the San Paolo before earning a draw at Anfield.
Here's what Pique had to say at the pre-match press conference.
Having a good game against Napoli will help us to face El Clásico more calmly. It's an important week, and we want to keep the good run going, it gives us confidence."
Coming to such a historic stadium is always different. When you are a footballer you have to enjoy new experiences like this."
Maradona gave a lot to this sport. He will be remembered here forever. But I have worked closely with Messi, and I'll take his consistency and his daily dose of magic."
Facts and figures
Here you can find some Champions League nuggets to impressive your friends at pub (courtesy of FC Barcelona).
- This is the first time in history that Barcelona has ever faced Napoli in an official match.
- Quique Setien's defence will have its work cut out this evening ... only once in Champions League history has Napoli failed to score at home (0-0 vs. Dynamo Kiev in 2006).
- Napoli is unbeaten in seven Champions League home games.
- This is the first Champions League match manager Quique Setien has ever coached in.
- Lionel Messi has scored 12 goals against Italian clubs ... although all of them have come at the Nou Camp.
- The little Argentine has scored against a staggering 34 different opponents in Europe ... tonight he could make it 35.
Drought over
By Lionel Messi's ludicrously high standards, four games without scoring a goal is quite the drought.
So it will have come as some relief, to him and especially to Barcelona, that he ended that dry spell by plundering four goals in Saturday's 5-0 rout of Eibar.
Barcelona hasn't tasted Champions League glory since 2015 and five years is an awfully long time for a team boasting arguably the greatest player of all time to go without winning the biggest prize in football.
Messi has long been the glue holding a crumbling club together and rumours of a departure from the Catalan club this summer continue to circulate in Spain.
At 32 years of age, time is running out for Barcelona and Messi to once again be crowned Champions League winners.

Sex, drugs and soccer
An unacknowledged son, photo ops with the mafia and humongous cocaine binges: it's incredible that Diego Maradona found time to become the greatest footballer of his generation.
The Argentine, considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, played for both Barcelona and Napoli but it was his time in Italy that defined his club career.
During his seven years at Napoli, Maradona catapulted an unheralded team to become Italian league champions -- twice -- won the World Cup with Argentina and nearly came within a whisker of defending it.
You can read and watch more about his turbulent career in Thomas Page's report here.
'Addicted to goals'
Earlier this month, Bayern Munich's prolific Robert Lewandowski added his name to the Bundesliga record books by becoming only the second player in the history of the German top division to score 23 goals in the opening 22 games of the season.
The striker, 31, scored in the third minute of Bayern Munich's 4-1 win over FC Koln on Sunday to equal a feat only previously achieved by the great Gerd Muller, who also played for Bayern.
Since then, the Pole has added two more goals to his Bundesliga tally.
In a humorous post on Twitter in November, the striker tweeted: "I have to confess ... I am addicted to scoring goals."
Bayern loves London
Bayern Munich had quite the Champions League away day the last night it visited London.
Bayern thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 in a Champions League group stage game in October, with Serge Gnabry nabbing four second-half goals in an eye watering result against a hapless Spurs side which capitulated after the half-time whistle.
But in a topsy-turvy season for Bayern, the Bundesliga club then parted ways with coach Niko Kovac after a 5-1 hammering by Eintracht Frankfurt in November proved to be an embarrassment too far for the club's board.
Bayern said the decision was by mutual agreement, with Kovac adding: "I think this is the right decision for the club at the moment. The results, and also the way we last played, made me come to that decision."
Hansi Flick was initially appointed as interim coach, though in December Bayern announced he would remain in charge of the team until the end of the season.
Team news: Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich
Here's how the two teams will line up at Stamford Bridge.
Starting XI
Here's how your two teams line up in Naples.