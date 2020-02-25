Champions League: Lionel Messi aims to avert Barcelona crisis; Chelsea hosts Bayern Munich
Facts and figures
Here you can find some Champions League nuggets to impressive your friends at pub (courtesy of FC Barcelona).
- This is the first time in history that Barcelona has ever faced Napoli in an official match.
- Quique Setien's defence will have its work cut out this evening ... only once in Champions League history has Napoli failed to score at home (0-0 vs. Dynamo Kiev in 2006).
- Napoli is unbeaten in seven Champions League home games.
- This is the first Champions League match manager Quique Setien has ever coached in.
- Lionel Messi has scored 12 goals against Italian clubs ... although all of them have come at the Nou Camp.
- The little Argentine has scored against a staggering 34 different opponents in Europe ... tonight he could make it 35.
Drought over
By Lionel Messi's ludicrously high standards, four games without scoring a goal is quite the drought.
So it will have come as some relief, to him and especially to Barcelona, that he ended that dry spell by plundering four goals in Saturday's 5-0 rout of Eibar.
Barcelona hasn't tasted Champions League glory since 2015 and five years is an awfully long time for a team boasting arguably the greatest player of all time to go without winning the biggest prize in football.
Messi has long been the glue holding a crumbling club together and rumours of a departure from the Catalan club this summer continue to circulate in Spain.
At 32 years of age, time is running out for Barcelona and Messi to once again be crowned Champions League winners.
You can read more about yet another magic Messi performance here.
Sex, drugs and soccer
An unacknowledged son, photo ops with the mafia and humongous cocaine binges: it's incredible that Diego Maradona found time to become the greatest footballer of his generation.
The Argentine, considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, played for both Barcelona and Napoli but it was his time in Italy that defined his club career.
During his seven years at Napoli, Maradona catapulted an unheralded team to become Italian league champions -- twice -- won the World Cup with Argentina and nearly came within a whisker of defending it.
You can read and watch more about his turbulent career in Thomas Page's report here.
'Addicted to goals'
Earlier this month, Bayern Munich's prolific Robert Lewandowski added his name to the Bundesliga record books by becoming only the second player in the history of the German top division to score 23 goals in the opening 22 games of the season.
The striker, 31, scored in the third minute of Bayern Munich's 4-1 win over FC Koln on Sunday to equal a feat only previously achieved by the great Gerd Muller, who also played for Bayern.
Since then, the Pole has added two more goals to his Bundesliga tally.
In a humorous post on Twitter in November, the striker tweeted: "I have to confess ... I am addicted to scoring goals."
Bayern loves London
Bayern Munich had quite the Champions League away day the last night it visited London.
Bayern thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 in a Champions League group stage game in October, with Serge Gnabry nabbing four second-half goals in an eye watering result against a hapless Spurs side which capitulated after the half-time whistle.
But in a topsy-turvy season for Bayern, the Bundesliga club then parted ways with coach Niko Kovac after a 5-1 hammering by Eintracht Frankfurt in November proved to be an embarrassment too far for the club's board.
Bayern said the decision was by mutual agreement, with Kovac adding: "I think this is the right decision for the club at the moment. The results, and also the way we last played, made me come to that decision."
Hansi Flick was initially appointed as interim coach, though in December Bayern announced he would remain in charge of the team until the end of the season.
Team news: Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich
Here's how the two teams will line up at Stamford Bridge.
Starting XI
Here's how your two teams line up in Naples.
Man of the moment
Former Bayern Munich star Hamit Altintop spoke to CNN's Alex Thomas ahead of the crunch clash against Chelsea.
He believes Bayern will have too much "confidence" and "experience" for Chelsea ... plus a striker called Robert Lewandowski.
May 19, 2012
It's a red letter day for all Chelsea fans.
May 19, 2012 was when the club won its first -- and so far only -- Champions League title.
For Bayern Munich, it's a date that provides more painful memories given the game was played at its home stadium -- the Allianz Arena -- and arguably the Bundesliga club should have won the match, both before it went to extra-time and also during those 30 extra minutes.
Ultimately Didier Drogba scored the winner in a dramatic penalty shootout as Chelsea beat Bayern.
The Ivorian striker coolly slotted home his kick to spark frenzied celebrations among his teammates and the Chelsea fans in Bayern's Allianz Arena.
Manuel Neuer had saved Juan Mata's first penalty for Chelsea to give Bayern the early advantage in the shootout, but Petr Cech saved a weak Ivica Olic effort before Bastian Schweinsteiger saw his penalty hit the post.
The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with Thomas Mueller putting Bayern ahead in the 83rd minute before Drogba dramatically leveled with two minutes remaining.
Arjen Robben then missed a penalty in the first half of extra time, setting up the dramatic shootout finale where the home side fluffed their lines to leave the Bavarian fans stunned.
Chelsea's victory capped a remarkable spell for Roberto Di Matteo who had taken over as interim manager after the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas.
That May evening in Munich also finally fulfilled the ambitions of the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich in lifting Europe's top club prize.
At that point, Abramovich has ploughed an estimated $1 billion into purchasing the players to turn Chelsea into a European power since buying the club in 2003 and gone through eight managers in that time, but the closest he had come to the Champions League was a penalty shoot out loss to Manchester United in 2008.
Oh and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was captain that day eight years ago.