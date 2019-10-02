Champions League: Napoli and Borussia Dortmund face difficult away tests

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is returning to Genk for the first time since leaving the Belgian club in 2014.

The Senegalese star enjoyed two successful years at the Luminus Arena, honing his considerable talents and winning the Belgian Cup in 2013.

Since swapping Genk for Naples, Koulibaly has gone on to become one of the best defenders in world football and is reportedly on the wishlist of several major European clubs.

I still know lots of people. I have wonderful memories of my teammates and the staff. I was so happy to see them again."

Having said that, tomorrow I'll be in match mode and I'll be giving my all to win. This is an important game for us because it can propel us forward after our win against Liverpool."

I know what the atmosphere is like here and I know it's going to be a very tough match. We'll need to give 200% if we want to come away with a good result.”

Napoli got its Champions League campaign off to the best possible start in the first round of fixtures, impressively dispatching defending champion Liverpool.

For Genk, however, it was quite the opposite. Its return to the Champions League after a seven-season absence was a 6-2 hammering at the hands of RB Salzburg.