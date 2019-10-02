Champions League: Napoli and Borussia Dortmund face difficult away tests
Familiar surroundings
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is returning to Genk for the first time since leaving the Belgian club in 2014.
The Senegalese star enjoyed two successful years at the Luminus Arena, honing his considerable talents and winning the Belgian Cup in 2013.
Since swapping Genk for Naples, Koulibaly has gone on to become one of the best defenders in world football and is reportedly on the wishlist of several major European clubs.
I still know lots of people. I have wonderful memories of my teammates and the staff. I was so happy to see them again."
Having said that, tomorrow I'll be in match mode and I'll be giving my all to win. This is an important game for us because it can propel us forward after our win against Liverpool."
I know what the atmosphere is like here and I know it's going to be a very tough match. We'll need to give 200% if we want to come away with a good result.”
Napoli got its Champions League campaign off to the best possible start in the first round of fixtures, impressively dispatching defending champion Liverpool.
For Genk, however, it was quite the opposite. Its return to the Champions League after a seven-season absence was a 6-2 hammering at the hands of RB Salzburg.
Dortmund wary of in-form Czech champion
Slavia Prague raised a few eyebrows with its 1-1 draw at Inter Milan in the opening round of fixtures in Group F -- but perhaps we should have known better.
The Czech champion, which was only denied victory at the San Siro by a 92nd minute equalizer, goes into the clash with Borussia Dortmund on the back of a 24-match unbeaten run.
Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was impressed with Slavia's showing in Italy and reckons his team will face a real test in Prague.
"They had more chances than Inter. And Inter are top in Italy," he told reporters Tuesday.
He described Slavia as a "very athletic team. They pressed a lot. They run a lot – and they make the right runs."
"The Stitched"
A quick read though the Slavia Prague website, which is excellent pre-match reading by the way, gives you a few little bits of trivia to get your teeth stuck into such as why the team's nickname is "The Stitched."
Well, according to the club's website "The Stitched or "sešívaní” in Czech, comes from the team's shirt which has historically been made of two parts that have been sewn together.
It looks pretty good to us.
Pogba ruled out for Manchester United
Yes, this is a Champions League blog so you’ll have to forgive us for mentioning Manchester United but it’s more bad news out of Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Thursday’s Europa League game against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar following a consultation with a specialist, the club said Wednesday.
The France World Cup winner, who has been battling an ongoing foot problem, played the entire 90 minutes of Monday's Premier League draw with Arsenal but won’t be risked against AZ.
On its website, United said: "Following a specialist's opinion, Paul Pogba requires a period of further rest and conservative treatment for the foot injury he sustained during the game against Southampton in August. Updates will follow in due course."
The blow comes with United having suffered a miserable start to the season with the team already well off the pace in the Premier League.