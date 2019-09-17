Champions League: Every game covered as Liverpool begins defense at Napoli
Barca goes close in Dortmund
Ooof! Gerard Pique goes close to giving Barcelona the lead in Dortmund.
The defender, up from the back for a corner, rose highest inside the penalty area but could only glance his header wide of the far post after meeting Arthur's corner.
He might have expected to have done better. Still 0-0.
Napoli have the ball in the net ... but it's ruled out
Napoli has started by far the brighter in its match against Liverpool and the fans inside the San Paolo thought their team had found an early lead.
Two piledrivers from Mario Rui were expertly beaten away by Liverpool's stand-in goalkeeper Adrian, before Dries Mertens nodded the second rebound into the net.
However, his celebrations were short-lived with the linesman's flag raised for a very obvious offside.
An exciting taste of what could be to come!
GOAL!!!
What a start for Salzburg! It leads inside two minutes against Genk.
Erling Haland with the goal for the Austrian side.
Liverpool and Napoli are the other two teams in this Group E.
Joao Felix: The next Cristiano Ronaldo?
At just 19-years old, João Felix has the football world at his feet.
The fifth most expensive footballer in history following his staggering $142 million move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in July, Felix is already being compared to another Portuguese star, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.
Felix, who turned 19 in November last year, enjoyed a stellar debut season, scoring 15 goals for Benfica as well as becoming the first teenager ever to net a Europa League hat-trick.
A race for his signature then ensued with Atletico securing one of the world's most talented young players. But with such a huge transfer fee comes pressure, expectation, and comparisons.
And though few doubt the size of Felix's talent, the player's former coach, Bruno Lage, says comparisons with Ronaldo, Portugual's record goalscorer and five-time Balon d'Or winner, are "unfair".
Here's what Felix's former coach Bruo Lage told CNN about it all.
"It's unfair the comparisons that are made between João, who is starting his career with one of the best players of all time like Cristiano Ronaldo.
"I'd like to see João be true to himself and keep the attributes which distinguish him from the others. He doesn't have to compare himself to Ronaldo."
Benfica kicks off its Champions League campaign at home to German side RB Leipzig on Tuesday.
Full time: Lyon 1-1 Zenit
It's all over in Lyon with the hosts securing a point courtesy of Memphis Depay's second-half penalty.
Sardar Azmoun had given Zenit the lead just before the interval but the Russians failed to hold on.
GOAL!!!
Inter has done it! In the second minute of stoppage time, Nicolo Barella fires home an equalizer to break Slavia Prague hearts.
Stefano Sensi's free-kick smashed against the crossbar before Barella reacted quickest to fire the ball into the far corner.
And there's still six minutes of added time to play ...
Inter 1-1 Slavia Prague.
Bahrain's Champions League history moment
Slavia Prague is closing in on what would be a famous victory at Inter Milan.
But first, there's time for a little piece of Champions League history as the Czech team sends on substitute Abdulla Yusuf Helal -- the first player from Bahrain to play in the competition.
Not a bad night to make your debut....
Fati makes history
Barcelona's Ansu Fati will become the youngest player to represent the club in the Champions League when he starts against Borussia Dortmund. What were you doing when you were 16?
Italian league clears Cagliari of racist chants
The Italian league has cleared Cagliari of any liability for the racist chants directed at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during a match on Sunday, September 1. Lukaku is in action for Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The alleged chants were aimed at Lukaku as he was about to convert a penalty during Inter's 2-1 win earlier this month.
According to the league’s judicial body, there was not enough evidence, “in terms of dimension and real perception” of the chants to convict Cagliari, explaining that loud chants, shouts and whistling had also been directed at Lukaku at the time.
“Some chants were heard from individual spectators but they were not interpreted by on-duty staff, nor in truth by the aides of the federal prosecutor, as discriminatory, due to the above mentioned whistling and screaming,” the ruling, issued on Tuesday read.