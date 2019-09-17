Champions League: Every game covered as Liverpool begins defense at Napoli
And we're off!
The 2019/20 European Champions League Group Stage is officially underway.
Keep your eyes on Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague and Lyon vs Zenit St. Petersburg.
For Slavia Prague, it's a return to the competition for the first time in 12 years ... and what a return.
It's in a group with Inter, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. No wonder its representatives were left laughing rather painfully when the draw was made last month
Still, if there's no thing we've learned from last season's Champions League, it's to expect the unexpected.
Inter and Lyon get ready for early start
What a treat, not just one, but two early games to get this year's Champions League underway.
Inter Milan has its work cut out to make the knockout phase of the competition after being drawn in Group F with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague.
It will need to take maximum points on Tuesday when it faces Slavia in Italy if it has any hope of making it through to the last 16.
Boss Antonio Conte is taking charge of his first European game for Inter, while Romelu Lukaku makes his Champions League debut after joining from Manchester United.
In the other early game, French side Lyon goes up against Zenit St.Peterburg.
How football "art" helped rebuild a club
It has been seven years since Lille qualified for the Champions League and a lot has changed at the French club in that time.
Just 18 months ago, it was on the brink of relegation to France's second division and escaped the play-off by just one point.
The club was largely responsible for developing the talents of Nicolas Pepe, who recently secured a £72 million ($90M) move to Premier League club Arsenal.
That transfer was just one part of a long-term project led by CEO Marc Ingla and sporting director Luis Campos, widely considered one of the smartest men in football.
Ingla recently told CNN how crucial Campos -- who traveled 240,000 miles in 2018 in search of the world's best talent -- has been to the club's recent success.
The work of Luis is very sensitive for our strategy for the club. It's very travel intensive, there's an amount of work that is scientific, that is data intensive, that is methodology intensive.
But also there's some art involved, which is the live observation and that's the final value that Luis adds.
Our recruitment capacity and the extent of talent we have access to is just amazing, it's just incredible. [This is] led by Luis, who is if not one of the best, the best, not only scout but also sporting adviser."
Welcome to CNN's Champions League coverage
Did someone say Champions League? Well, hello there! Yes, that's right, Europe's top football competition is back and if you're anything like us then you've already spent most of the day humming that famous them tune.
We've even included a link below in case you feel like creating your own atmosphere ahead of Tuesday's big games.
First up, there are two early contests with Inter Milan hosting Slavia Prague and Lyon taking on Zenit St. Petersburg.
Then from 3 p.m ET we have a whole menu of treats on offer.
Defending champion Liverpool takes on Napoli in Italy, Barcelona is in Germany to play Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea is at home to Valencia.
Last year's semifinalist Ajax is at home to Lille while Benfica, Portugal's sole representative in this year's competition, faces RB Leipzig.
There's also action in Austria with Salzburg hosting Belgian side Genk.
So turn up the volume, let that Champions League anthem ring out and follow us for all the latest from Tuesday's action.
Here we go....