Champions League: Every game covered as Liverpool begins defense at Napoli

It's back! Yes, that's right, the European Champions League is back with eight group games taking place across the continent on Tuesday. We'll be keeping an eye on all the key clashes as some of football's biggest names begin their quest for the top prize.

Which teams are in action? We're glad you asked. Defending champion Liverpool faces a difficult trip to Italian side Napoli, while Barcelona travels to Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund. Last year's semifinalist Ajax is at home to French club Lille while 2012 winner Chelsea hosts Valencia.

Full list of fixtures below. (Games kick off at 3 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated)

Group E: Red Bull Salzburg vs Genk, Napoli vs Liverpool

Group F: Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague (12.55 p.m. ET), Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

Group G: Lyon vs Zenit St Petersburg (12.55 p.m. ET), Benfica vs RB Leipzig

Group H: Ajax vs Lille, Chelsea vs Valencia