Champions League: Every game covered as Liverpool begins defense at Napoli
GOAL!!!
Make that 3-0 Salzburg!
Hee-Chan Hwang adds a third as the host team scores twice in two minutes.
It's a long way back from here for Genk you'd think.
GOAL!!!
And it's that man again...Erling Braut Haland scores his second of the night to give Salzburg a 2-0 lead over Genk in Austria.
Ter Stegen to the rescue
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen hasn't had much to do -- but he's pulled off a great block to deny Marco Reus from firing Dortmund ahead.
Reus got in behind the Barcelona defense with just the keeper to beat but his effort was deflected away by Ter Stegen.
It remains 0-0 in Dortmund.
GOAL!!!
Quincy Promes pounces to give Ajax the lead against Lille.
Last season's semifinalist leads 1-0 in Amsterdam.
Barca goes close in Dortmund
Ooof! Gerard Pique goes close to giving Barcelona the lead in Dortmund.
The defender, up from the back for a corner, rose highest inside the penalty area but could only glance his header wide of the far post after meeting Arthur's corner.
He might have expected to have done better. Still 0-0.
Napoli has the ball in the net ... but it's ruled out
Napoli has started by far the brighter in its match against Liverpool and the fans inside the San Paolo thought their team had found an early lead.
Two piledrivers from Mario Rui were expertly beaten away by Liverpool's stand-in goalkeeper Adrian, before Dries Mertens nodded the second rebound into the net.
However, his celebrations were short-lived with the linesman's flag raised for a very obvious offside.
An exciting taste of what could be to come!
GOAL!!!
What a start for Salzburg! It leads inside two minutes against Genk.
Erling Haland with the goal for the Austrian side.
Liverpool and Napoli are the other two teams in this Group E.
Joao Felix: The next Cristiano Ronaldo?
At just 19-years old, João Felix has the football world at his feet.
The fifth most expensive footballer in history following his staggering $142 million move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in July, Felix is already being compared to another Portuguese star, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.
Felix, who turned 19 in November last year, enjoyed a stellar debut season, scoring 15 goals for Benfica as well as becoming the first teenager ever to net a Europa League hat-trick.
A race for his signature then ensued with Atletico securing one of the world's most talented young players. But with such a huge transfer fee comes pressure, expectation, and comparisons.
And though few doubt the size of Felix's talent, the player's former coach, Bruno Lage, says comparisons with Ronaldo, Portugual's record goalscorer and five-time Balon d'Or winner, are "unfair".
Here's what Felix's former coach Bruo Lage told CNN about it all.
"It's unfair the comparisons that are made between João, who is starting his career with one of the best players of all time like Cristiano Ronaldo.
"I'd like to see João be true to himself and keep the attributes which distinguish him from the others. He doesn't have to compare himself to Ronaldo."
Benfica kicks off its Champions League campaign at home to German side RB Leipzig on Tuesday.
Full time: Lyon 1-1 Zenit
It's all over in Lyon with the hosts securing a point courtesy of Memphis Depay's second-half penalty.
Sardar Azmoun had given Zenit the lead just before the interval but the Russians failed to hold on.