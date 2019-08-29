Champions League draw: Europe's giants to discover fate in group stages

For Italian side Atalanta, this is the moment it has been waiting for.

After finishing third in Serie A last season, Atalanta will compete in the Champions League for the first time in its 112-year history.

Atalanta defeated SPAL 3-2 in its first game of the Italian league season. Mario Carlini/Getty Images

Atalanta, which finished above Inter, AC Milan and Roma last season as well as reaching the final of the Coppa Italia, scored 77 goals in Serie A -- more than anybody else.

Oh, and look out for Colombian striker Duvan Zapata, he scored 23 of them.