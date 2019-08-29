Champions League draw: Europe's giants to discover fate in group stages
Group F: Group of death?
With three of the four teams now drawn for each group, it looks as though Group F will be this year's 'group of death.'
Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and a revamped Inter Milan offer up a mouth-watering list of fixtures.
With Antonio Conte now in charge and boosted by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku (and soon Alexis Sanchez), Inter are one of the more exciting projects on the continent.
Atalanta: Welcome to the big time
For Italian side Atalanta, this is the moment it has been waiting for.
After finishing third in Serie A last season, Atalanta will compete in the Champions League for the first time in its 112-year history.
Atalanta, which finished above Inter, AC Milan and Roma last season as well as reaching the final of the Coppa Italia, scored 77 goals in Serie A -- more than anybody else.
Oh, and look out for Colombian striker Duvan Zapata, he scored 23 of them.
Inter to face Barcelona and Dortmund
The third pot has been opened....
Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge,
Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos
Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb
Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen
Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg
Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan
Group G: Zenit St. Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon
Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia
Boom! PSG to face Real, Juventus vs Atletico
The second pot has just been opened and my word!
Bayern has been paired with Tottenham, PSG will face Real Madrid,
Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid
Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur,
Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk
Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid
Group E: Liverpool, Napoli,
Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund
Group G: Zenit St. Petersburg, Benfica
Group H: Chelsea, Ajax
Eric Cantona's bizarre speech
Former Manchester United and France star Eric Cantona has been honored with the 2019 UEFA President's Award, given for "outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities."
In typical Cantona fashion, the 53-year-old gave a bizarre, cryptic acceptance speech as a confused-looking Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi looked on -- try and decipher this for yourselves!
"Soon science will not only be able to slow down aging of the cells, soon science will fix the cells and so we become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us but, unfortunately, crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you."
Here we go...
The balls are out and our top seeds have been assigned their groups.
Group A: Paris Saint-Germain
Group B: Bayern Munich,
Group C: Manchester City
Group D: Juventus
Group E: Liverpool
Group F: Barcelona
Group G: Zenit St. Petersburg
Group H: Chelsea
More records for Ronaldo?
Nobody has scored more Champions League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese star has netted 126 times in Europe's top competition, with 65 of those coming in knockout ties.
Ronaldo scored six times in the competition for Juventus last season before the Italian giant was stunned at the quarterfinal stage by Ajax.
Ronaldo, who won the competition four times while at Real Madrid and once with Manchester United, is hoping to lead Juventus to Champions League glory for the first time since 1996.