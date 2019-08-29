World
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

Champions League draw: Europe's giants to discover fate in group stages

By James Masters and Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 12:54 p.m. ET, August 29, 2019
1 min ago

Group F: Group of death?

Matias Grez, CNN

With three of the four teams now drawn for each group, it looks as though Group F will be this year's 'group of death.'

Antonio Conte is now in charge of Inter.
Antonio Conte is now in charge of Inter. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and a revamped Inter Milan offer up a mouth-watering list of fixtures.

With Antonio Conte now in charge and boosted by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku (and soon Alexis Sanchez), Inter are one of the more exciting projects on the continent.

1 min ago

Atalanta: Welcome to the big time

James Masters, CNN

For Italian side Atalanta, this is the moment it has been waiting for.

After finishing third in Serie A last season, Atalanta will compete in the Champions League for the first time in its 112-year history.

Atalanta defeated SPAL 3-2 in its first game of the Italian league season.
Atalanta defeated SPAL 3-2 in its first game of the Italian league season. Mario Carlini/Getty Images

Atalanta, which finished above Inter, AC Milan and Roma last season as well as reaching the final of the Coppa Italia, scored 77 goals in Serie A -- more than anybody else.

Oh, and look out for Colombian striker Duvan Zapata, he scored 23 of them.

3 min ago

Inter to face Barcelona and Dortmund

The third pot has been opened....

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge,

Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos

Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb

Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg

Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan

Group G: Zenit St. Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia

14 min ago

Boom! PSG to face Real, Juventus vs Atletico

The second pot has just been opened and my word!

Bayern has been paired with Tottenham, PSG will face Real Madrid,

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid

Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur,

Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk

Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli,

Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund

Group G: Zenit St. Petersburg, Benfica

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax

21 min ago

Eric Cantona's bizarre speech

Matias Grez, CNN

Former Manchester United and France star Eric Cantona has been honored with the 2019 UEFA President's Award, given for "outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities."

Eric Cantona was awarded with the UEFA President's Award.
Eric Cantona was awarded with the UEFA President's Award. VALERY HACHE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

In typical Cantona fashion, the 53-year-old gave a bizarre, cryptic acceptance speech as a confused-looking Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi looked on -- try and decipher this for yourselves!

"Soon science will not only be able to slow down aging of the cells, soon science will fix the cells and so we become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us but, unfortunately, crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you."

13 min ago

Here we go...

The balls are out and our top seeds have been assigned their groups.

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain

Group B: Bayern Munich,

Group C: Manchester City

Group D: Juventus

Group E: Liverpool

Group F: Barcelona

Group G: Zenit St. Petersburg

Group H: Chelsea

30 min ago

More records for Ronaldo?

James Masters, CNN

Nobody has scored more Champions League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star has netted 126 times in Europe's top competition, with 65 of those coming in knockout ties.

Ronaldo scored six times in the competition for Juventus last season before the Italian giant was stunned at the quarterfinal stage by Ajax.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times.
Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times. Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

Ronaldo, who won the competition four times while at Real Madrid and once with Manchester United, is hoping to lead Juventus to Champions League glory for the first time since 1996.