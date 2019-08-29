Champions League draw: Europe's giants to discover fate in group stages
Does Ronaldo miss Messi?
Sitting side by side in the auditorium in Monaco, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could scarcely look more relaxed.
After competing against one another season after season, the two took a break last year with Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid for Juventus while Messi continued his magic at Barcelona.
The two men are inextricably linked through their rivalry, brilliance and capacity to push one another to yet further greatness.
So did the Portuguese star miss the man who he is so often compared with?
"I was curious because we've shared the stage here for 15 years," Ronaldo told BT Sport.
"It's not easy but of course we have a good relationship. We have not yet had dinner but it is nice. We push each other and it's good to be part of the history of football."
Van Dijk sees off Messi and Ronaldo to win
There aren't many players who can say they've beaten Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to a top individual prize -- but Virgil van Dijk has just done exactly that.
The Liverpool defender has been named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year after helping his side win the 2019 Champions League.
The Dutchman has been a colossus at the heart of the Liverpool defense and has grown into one of the world's best.
“I need to thank my teammates, without them I would not have achieved what I have achieved," he told BT Sport.
"It has been a long road and it’s part of my journey. I’m very proud to get this trophy. It’s credit to everyone who has helped me.”
Bronze gets gold
England star Lucy Bronze has been named as UEFA's Women's Player of the Year.
The Lyon defender was one of the outstanding players at the 2019 Women's World Cup.
She beat off competition from France's Amandine Henry and Lyon teammate Ada Hegerberg.
UEFA to name Women's Player of the Year
Ada Hegerberg, the winner of the first ever women's Ballon d'Or, is the overwhelming favorite to secure a second UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.
The Norwegian star, who boycotted the Women's World Cup over a disagreement with her country's football association, led Lyon to a record-extending sixth Women's Champions League title with a first-half hat-trick in the final.
The 24-year-old is bidding to become the first ever two-time winner but faces stiff competition from two Lyon teammates: Lucy Bronze and Amandine Henry.
In the summer, Bronze -- widely considered the world's best full-back -- helped England to reach the Women's World Cup semifinal, while Henry captained France to the quarterfinal on home soil.
UEFA to name Men's Player of the Year
Will Virgil van Dijk emulate last year's winner Luka Modric and pip the two biggest superstars in football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, to be named Men's Player of the Year?
The omens are good for Liverpool's imposing Dutch defender; you have to go all the way back to 2011/12 for the last time a player that didn't play for the Champions League winning team scooped the award.
However, a defender has never previously made it into the top three, let alone won the prize -- though Van Dijk certainly has a realistic chance.
He was an integral part to a Liverpool defense that conceded just 22 goals in the Premier League last season, less than any other side, and also kept a further six clean sheets in his side's victorious Champions League campaign.
And there we are...the draw in full
Here's the complete draw for the Champions League group stage.
What do you think? Tasty, eh?
Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray.
Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade.
Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta.
Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow.
Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk.
Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague.
Group G: Zenit St. Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig.
Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille.
Group F: Group of death?
With three of the four teams now drawn for each group, it looks as though Group F will be this year's 'group of death.'
Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and a revamped Inter Milan offer up a mouth-watering list of fixtures.
With Antonio Conte now in charge and boosted by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku (and soon Alexis Sanchez), Inter are one of the more exciting projects on the continent.