Champions League draw: Europe's giants to discover fate in group stages

Sitting side by side in the auditorium in Monaco, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could scarcely look more relaxed.

After competing against one another season after season, the two took a break last year with Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid for Juventus while Messi continued his magic at Barcelona.

The two men are inextricably linked through their rivalry, brilliance and capacity to push one another to yet further greatness.

So did the Portuguese star miss the man who he is so often compared with?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Barcelona and Real Madrid. Josep Lago/Getty Images