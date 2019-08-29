Champions League draw: Europe's giants to discover fate in group stages

It's always dangerous to predict which teams will taste success in the Champions League -- just look at how Ajax shocked the world last season.

But you can be pretty sure Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be happy with his side's draw. The English champion will face Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta, which is making its debut in the competition.

Pep Guardiola is aiming to win the Champions League with Manchester City. Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

Liverpool will also fancy its chances of progressing, though it lost to Napoli in last season's group stage before winning the reverse fixture at Anfield.

If you're Borussia Dortmund, you may be a little apprehensive after being grouped with Barcelona and Inter Milan. For Slavia Prague, it may prove nigh on impossible to qualify from the group.

Paris-Saint Germain and Real Madrid should provide two entertaining games in Group A, while the contests between Bayern Munich vs Tottenham in Group B are also likely to provide some drama.

In Group D, Juventus will renew acquaintance with Atletico Madrid, the team it defeated last year in the round of 16.

Ajax will be hoping for another good run in the competition this year after reaching the final four last time around. It's going to be tough for the Dutch side though after being grouped with Europa League winner Chelsea, Spanish side Valencia and French club Lille.